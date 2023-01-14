Abia 2023: Buhari Points Way for Abia, Endorses Emenike’s Candidacy

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has continued to enjoy widespread support with the latest coming from the presidency.

Emenike’s governorship project got what is considered a major boost on Thursday as President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed him during his visit to Aso Villa.

President Buhari amply expressed his support for Emenike by raising his right hand with gusto and admiration for his party’s flag bearer in Abia State.

The Abia APC gubernatorial flag bearer, who was in company of his wife and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Uzoma Emenike, was warmly received by Mr. President.

By singular this act, President Buhari has sent a strong signal to the camp of some APC members who are still prevaricating to join hands with Emenike in his mission to rescue and develop Abia (RADA).

Due to the plethora of party members with governorship aspirations in Abia, the emergence of Emenike as the governorship candidate was opposed by some of those that lost out.

The governorship aspirants that didn’t succeed in the primary expressed their anger by instituting multiple court cases, many of which were filed through proxies all challenging the validity of Emenike’s governorship ticket.

Even the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were not left out as the party leadership also went to court seeking to stop APC from fielding a candidate in the 2023 poll.

But like the other litigants fighting Emenike in the courts, Abia PDP has lost its case up to the Appeal Court in Owerri, which on January 11, 2023 dismissed in its entirety the appeal No. CA/OW/473/2022: PDP Vs INEC, APC, Ikechi Emenike, Uche Ogah.