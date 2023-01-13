Grassroots Support Ambassadors for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency Inaugurated in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Community Support Directorate (CSD) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) have launched a grassroots mobilisation ambassadors in Akwa Ibom State with a charge to win new converts for the February 25 polls.

Inaugurating the CSD’s canvassers in Uyo, the National Director of the CSD, Mr. A. Mai Agogo, said that the Tinubu/Shettima pair, has the experience and positive pedigree of quality leadership to retool Nigeria along the path of peace and socio-economic recovery.

He noted that with his detribalised posture, Tinubu engineered sustainable development in Lagos for eight years, using a mixed-blend of expertise from across Nigeria.

Agogo, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Usman Jahua, assured that the same transformational leadership would be replicated at the centre.

He, therefore, urged the canvassers in the 2,664 villages in the state to preach the gospel of Tinubu/Shettima presidency in the 329 wards in 31 local government areas of the state.

“Asiwaju, is a man we have tested before and we can trust him for a bigger national responsibility because of the years he had been in the business of building people and infrastructure.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket like the Noah’s Ark, would give a new lease of life to Nigerians”, he said, and urged people to board it for peace, unity and progress of the country.

Chairman of the occasion, who doubles as the Federal Commissioner on the Board of the Nigeria Population Commission (NPC), Mr. Benedict Ukpong, vowed to deliver the state for all the APC’s candidates going to the polls next month.

He urged the people to arm themselves with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) with which to deliver the party at the polls.

“Everyone should be in one spirit so as to enthrone the Tinubu/Shettima ticket on February 25; don’t sell your votes,” he said.

The State Director of the CSD, Dr. Imaobong Okon, urged the canvassers to penetrate every nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom, to draw eligible voters to the party.

Okon assured them that Tinubu, remained the only presidential candidate that is staying with his family in Nigeria, because he is apatriotic leader with the love of the country.

According to the state director, the family of other presidential candidates including Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, live in the United Kingdom and Dubai, respectively.

Okon explained that the group was established “as a child of necessity to harvest votes for the Tinubu/Shettima platform for better Nigeria.

“You have the mandate to penetrate the villages and communities across the state because we need more energy to overturn the narrative of the ruling PDP that have ruled the state in the past 23 years.”