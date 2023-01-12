Access Bank Set to Reward More Customers In 2023

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has said it plans to reward more customers this year in its transaction volume based AccessMore mega reward scheme.

Head of Digital Channels, Access Bank, Oluremi Gabriel, disclosed this while speaking at the prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos where a new set of eleven winners of the reward scheme were presented with their prizes.

Gabriel said the bank will expand the scope of the reward scheme to accommodate three batches against two in 2022 as a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to honour its customers.

AccessMore is an upgraded mobile app that is part of a strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking where customers earn as they do transactions on the App. Before now, Access Bank Plc has rewarded some customers with millions of Naira.

In the batch unveiled earlier in December 2022, one customer of the bank won an all-expense paid trip to Kenya while ten other customers won N100,000 each.

Gabriel said the reward programme is a way of saying thank you to customers for doing business with the bank.

He said, “We just decided to appreciate and reward our customers for using our mobile app, called AccessMore. For every transaction you do, you earn points and that points are equivalent to naira. So you can redeem your reward either to buy airtime or to pay any form of bills. People are doing that on a daily basis.

“But beyond that, we now picked our top earners, which mean those who are doing the biggest of transactions with us. We did something in August 2022 where we reward eleven people. One star winner won one million naira and then N100,000 for another ten people. In the second one which is also the second batch of 2022, the star winner is going on an all-expense paid to Kenya and which was a destination of his choice. That’s where he wants to be. Of course, we are rewarding another 10 winners with N100,000. Some of them are even foreigners.”

At the presentation ceremony, the elated Collin Egemonye, a legal practitioner, said he was surprised when he received a call from the bank that he won the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Kenya.

He said, “I actually don’t know what was going on. I was doing my normal banking and I got a call saying I have won a prize and it is actually quite delightful.

“I say a big thank you to Access Bank. I am probably the only customer in Nigeria that has just one bank account. I don’t bank with any other bank and my relationship with Access Bank started with the days of Intercontinental Bank. I have been with the bank for more than 20 years and it has been a very good relationship.