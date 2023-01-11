Tinubu Meets APC Governors to Re-strategise on Campaign Activities

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, has held a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of governors elected under the platform of the ruling party.

The strategic meeting held on Monday night in Abuja, lasted until the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday) and it was to take stock of the campaign so far and fashion out new strategies to win the forthcoming election.

The meeting also had in attendance members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council led by the Director-General and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

A source told THISDAY that the meeting was to re-strategise and take stock of the campaign so far.

He said: “The candidate (Tinubu) was re-strategising and to take stock of the campaign so far and iron out new strategises.”

Asked if Tinubu was satisfied with the campaign, the source claimed that it was only the APC that had been campaigning.

According to him, so far, “it is only APC that is campaigning, you can see that the other parties are not.”

The source stressed that the involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari was also a boost to the campaign of the ruling party.

The source said: “It (Buhari’s involvement) has added a boost to the campaigns and it has also put to lies those rumours people were making against the party.”

Another source also revealed the meeting also discussed the next phase of the campaign activities, bearing in mind that February 25 presidential election date was some weeks away.

He said: “Our presidential candidate used the platform of the meeting to appreciate all the governors, especially in the states where the campaign had already taken place and pleaded for their continued support as the electioneering campaign hots up ahead of the general election which is billed for next month.

“The meeting also discussed the next phase of the campaign activities, bearing in mind that February 25 presidential election date is some weeks ahead.

“Areas and activities the campaign council will have to re-jigged we’re also identified and concluded upon.”

Those in attendance included the presidential candidate, his running mate, the Chairman of PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar(Jigawa) Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Inua Yahaya (Gombe) Yahaya Bello (Kogi) Bello Mohammed Matawalle (Zamfara), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

The PCC also had its Deputy Director-General (Operations) Adams Oshiomhole, Deputy Director-General (Administration) Hadiza Bala Usman and the Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke, all in attendance.