Makinde : I’ve Delivered my Promises to Ogbomosoland

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has assured the people that if he is re-elected, the state would experience more positive developments under the Omituntun 2.0 mantra.

The governor, who stated this while addressing party faithful in Ogbomosoland, maintained that he has delivered on his promises to the people of Ogbomoso, adding that he will consolidate on the achievements so far recorded when re-elected on March 11, 2023.

Makinde, who spoke at Oja-Igbo in Ogbomoso, Ahorodada, Tewure , Olokoto and Ikoyi-Ile in Oriire local government areas, urged the residents of Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire local councils to vote for him and the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbomosoland in the National Assembly and state Assembly elections.

The governor, while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at Oja’gbo, Ogbomoso, venue of the campaign for Ogbomoso main councils, stated that if he is re-elected, he would continue to take the people of the state from poverty to prosperity under Omituntun 2.0.

He told PDP faithful that while campaigning in 2019, he promised to ensure that LAUTECH is solely owned by Oyo State and the administration has achieved that.

He equally explained how the government’s infrastructure development drive has touched Ogbomosoland, with the rehabilitation of LAUTECH-Under G Road and the ongoing construction of 76 kilometres Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road, among many other achievements.

According to him, “When I came here to flag off our campaign in 2019, I promised you that we would work on ending the crisis in LAUTECH by ensuring that it is solely owned by Oyo State. Have we not achieved that?

“We promised to build infrastructure that target our economy. You can see that LAUTECH-Under G Road that we constructed and the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road.

“In the education sector, we promised to improve the standard of education and the first thing we did was to scrap the N3,000 education levy imposed by the previous government.

“You can also see the evidence of our infrastructure building in the education sector, as we have built model schools, classrooms and other facilities as part of our agenda to improve the sector.”

Makinde, while also speaking during campaign stops at Ahoro Dada, Olokoto, Tewure and Ikoyi-Ile communities of Oriire Local Government, assured the people that his new government under Omituntun 2.0 will bring more good governance.

He declared that all the positive developments recorded so far were only the tip of the iceberg and that he would go on to do more under Omituntun 2.0.

In his speech at Ahoro Dada, Olokoto, Tewure and Ikoyi-Ile, the governor said: “In 2019, I made some promises to you, among which I said I would take our people from poverty to prosperity under Omituntun 1.0.

“From Ogbomoso, it took us 20 minutes to get to Ahoro Dada and this is due to the Ogbomoso-Fapote-Iseyin Road, which this administration is constructing. Now, our farmers can take our farm produce to the markets in urban centres.

“I also promised there would be one PHC in each ward and we have done this. I vowed to secure life and properties and you can all see what the Amotekun is doing. We have put in place a communication network for our security agencies.

“All of these have been achieved under Omituntun 1.0. So, we want to upgrade to Omituntun 2.0.

“The other candidates who are also contesting are with me here. I don’t want you to be bothered about the ‘white horse’ here. In 2015, I rode on the same horse and the legs broke. So, the senatorial candidate you must vote for is that of the PDP, Hon. Akinwale Akinwole Wolekanle. You will also vote for Hon. Onireti, who is our House of Representatives candidate on February 25 and on March 11, you will vote for me and Hon. Ogundele Johnson, who is our candidate for the House of Assembly.”