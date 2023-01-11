APC Senator Empowers 5,140 Farmers, Women, Youths in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Katsina South, Bello Mandiya, has distributed empowerment items worth several millions of naira to 5,140 farmers, business women, youths and other constituents across the 11 local government areas of the senatorial zone.

The items distributed yesterday in Kafur, were 138 tricycles, 200 motorcycles, 750 water pumping machines, 3,500 bags of fertiliser, 202 refrigerators and one ambulance as well as an 16-seater bus.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, said the gesture would make them self-reliant and widening the chances of the APC in the state ahead of this year’s general elections.

He said: “I am happy and pleased that despite conceding defeat at the last state primary elections, it never deterred you to continue the good work you have started in the senatorial district or decide otherwise.

“It’s better for one to leave 30 years doing good than to leave 100 years doing bad. I assured you that there are better days ahead. What you have done has indeed saved our party in this critical moment when we are preparing for the elections.”

Earlier, Mandiya called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and assured victory for all APC candidates, saying he has no political party other than APC.

Mandiya, who lost the party’s ticket during primaries, said: “I prayed and hope that whoever wins the senatorial election will perform better than I have performed because we are after the betterment of our people.”

In his remarks, the state APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa, thanked the senator for executing meaningful projects within the constituency, which he, said has impacted positively on the lives of constituents.

“What Senator Bello Mandiya has done for the Funtua senatorial zone is too numerous to mention. We are optimistic that, with his achievements, the APC will attain the targeted votes in the zone in this year’s elections,” he added.