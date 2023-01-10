PwC Spotlights Edo as Model State With Viable Economic Strategy

The Chief Economic Adviser, PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin, has picked Edo as a model state with a viable economic strategy, noting that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s deep thinking has placed the state on the path of progress.

Nevin, in a chat with journalists, noted that after a review of sub-nationals in Nigeria, Edo stands out on the back of the government’s commitment to driving a pragmatic economic model to transform the state into an industrial hub.

According to him, “Edo State is a good example. Let me give you an example of the economic policies Governor Obaseki has in place. One of them is the development of agriculture and agro value chains and being able to attract investment, especially in palm oil.

“The second is the cultural industry. A new museum is opening up in Benin City and is focused on the Benin bronzes. There is an incredible story to tell about the Benin Empire.”

He added: “The third one is about upskilling young Nigerians to be able to assert themselves in the global value chain as developers. The governor is training thousands of developers in the state.

“The point I am trying to make is that the state has an economic strategy and it is being executed excellently. Every state has attributes which it can draw on to drive growth.”

The Governor Obaseki-led administration has implemented far-reaching reforms across various sectors of the state’s economy, attracting investors in energy, commercial agriculture, agro-processing, forestry, skills development, tourism, entertainment, and creative industry, among other sectors.