  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Transport Minister Commends Plateau on Road Intervention

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended the Plateau State Government on the completion of federal government road projects in the state.

Sambo, who led the visit of the Presidential Committee for the Verification of Federal Roads Intervened by the Plateau State Government, said that four projects were in order and gave the assurance on reimbursement to the state.

The visit, he noted, was by a team that constituted part of the ministerial committee to assess road projects that were undertaken by the Plateau State Government on designated Federal Highways.

According to him, it is also for the purpose of reimbursing the state government with monies expended in carrying out such projects.

“We have seen the projects, four of them. As somebody who knows Jos very well, I must say that I am highly impressed because if I had come alone, I probably would have missed my way due to the quality flyovers and roads that I have seen.

“The state government needs to be commended and for this project, the reimbursement is timely and in order,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said that the verification of the projects by the presidential committee was evidence that the state government has been working.

Tyoden said: “As stated by the minister, the four projects are in order in terms of quality and usefulness to the people and as a state we are looking forward to the reimbursement by the federal government. 

“Coming at this time, it will be of help to the state and the citizens of Plateau State. However, the state government will not relent in completing projects which would be of benefit to the people.” 

The projects inspected were: Heipang-Mararaban Jama’a and Mararaban Jama’a British American Junction, Polo Roundabout to Farin Gada, Secretariat Flyover and British American Junction Flyover.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.