Ohakim Charges Security to Unravel Attackers

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Former Governor of Imo State, Mr. Ikedi Ohakim, has charged the security agencies to unravel the mystery behind his ordeal last week where four of his security personnel were gunned down.

Ohakim, who alongside his two children were attacked by gunmen leaving four of his security dead, has expressed profound appreciation to Nigerians who empathised with his family.

Ohakim, in his thank you message to Nigerians that was dated January 7, 2023, acknowledged the outpouring of love from several Nigerians over the unfortunate incident, said that “the important thing is that I survived what was a clear attempt to assassinate me.”

He said: “While we cannot thank God enough for this miracle, I must confess that we are yet to come to terms with the death of the four gallant security officers who lost their lives while trying to save mine.

“As I write this message, my heart bleeds but, of course, no length or volume of literature can sufficiently express the pain and hurt that in going right deep inside me.

“These were young men at the prime of their youth and career and for whom the future held quite a lot. The circumstance of their death is yet another very sad commentary on our collective existence as a people. It is a personal loss.

“While condemning the incident, Nigerians, quite expectedly, have once again expressed their angst over the scourge of insecurity in our clime and I lend my voice in calling on the security agencies to leave no stone unturned not only in unraveling the mystery behind this particular incident, but to ultimately find a lasting solution to what now seems like an intractable national problem.”

The former governor of Imo State said that his family would do everything possible to ensure that those left behind by the gallant late officers would not suffer untold hardship.