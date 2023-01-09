Lord Mayor of Leicester Visits Envoy Nation, Lauds Osunmakinde

At a surprise visit to Envoy Nation, Lord Mayor of Leicester, George Cole eulogised the Senior Pastor Dele Osunmakinde, lauding him for his commanding biblical teachings.

Cole, who is Leicester’s First Citizen, walked into the Sunday service which was held at Mercure Leicester The Grand Hotel in the United Kingdom and told the stunned congregants and pastor that he had a great urge to fellowship with them.

“For some unknown reason yesterday,” he began, “I had this great urge to come to this church. The Lady Mayoress would have been with me but she is recovering from an operation. But she does ask me to pass on her good wishes and blessings. Now she is a church-goer and it is my expectation that you will see her here at least once and it will be up to you then to persuade her.”

While appreciating the warmth and hospitality of the church, Cole disclosed that it was the second time he was meeting the pastor and

“It is the same kind of warmth, camaraderie, and godliness about him which I find very magnetic. He delivered the word of the Bible with such authority by preachers and pastors that I have seen for many years.”

Recalling the first time he met Osunmakinde at East Midlands African Business Fair, the Lord Mayor said he was taken aback by his ability to recognise him.

“I was surprised by something he said to me. He said ‘I know you from somewhere.’ I was thinking but I have never seen you before. He said ‘I used to see you at Abbey Park going around, walking briskly around the park.’ I was thinking yes, I usually do that, but how did you see me? He says he also goes to the park some mornings for a brisk walk.

“I was thinking to myself ‘isn’t life strange?’ There is this saying that no man is an island. And they say the world is a small place. I just felt the proof of that when he made that comment. But there is something I quite liked which he also said. He said he saw this old man walking very fast and he hoped that when he gets that old, he will be able to walk that fast as well.

“What my wife says to me all the time is that age is just a number. It is really all about what is in your heart and how you share that humanity that we all have in a godly way.”

The Lord Mayor concluded by expressing his joy each time he sees a gathering of Blacks.

“Nothing gives me the greatest of joy than to see a collection of black people together feeling good about themselves, wanting to rejoice about who they are and understanding that they are in a space that might be dominated by another race but they are confident in who they are and what it is that they are about.”