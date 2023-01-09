  • Monday, 9th January, 2023

Ekiti Military Veterans Cry to Buhari, Say  they are Dying of Hunger 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Veteran military men in Ekiti State have appealed to President Muhammed Buhari to save them from dying of hunger and poverty.

The veterants also called for the intervention of the Nigerian lawmakers and state governors to ensure that their salary arrears would get to them.

The veterans disclosed that “some of our military veterans who fought gallantly in the Nigeria Civil War between 1967 to 1970 and won, served for about 10 years and above, are still unpaid.”

A statement that was signed by their Ekiti State Secretary, Mr. Bello Oseni, tagged: ‘SOS’ and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said that they had been living in very pathetic and terrible situations as a result of their unpaid salaries and arrears.

They lamented that many of them are currently sick and cannot afford medication, adding that they could not afford to feed themselves.

“Some cannot afford a meal per day, some with health challenges doesn’t have money to maintain their health challenges such as blindness and stroke while others are homeless.” 

Oseni disclosed further that “on November 17, 2022, a sum of N134.7 billion was approved by President Buhari’s administration to pay the pensions of military veterans who fought in the Nigeria Civil War and won in order to take care of themselves and families.

“However, the money is yet to be paid to us since it was approved by President
Buhari.  

“We humbly appeal to our President and those in charge to pay the veterans and put a smile on us as we commemorate the 2023 armed forces Remembrance Day this year,” he said.

