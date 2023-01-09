APC Rounds off Ward-to-Ward Campaign in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

After going round more than 100 wards in 10 local government areas of Gombe State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies culminated into a grand road show in Gombe metropolis.



Governor Muhammed Yahaya’s campaign train took off at the APC Square along Bauchi Road and pulled through the mammoth crowd of supporters and well-wishers in their thousands, cheerfully hailing and expressing their unflinching support to the governor and other APC candidates.

The rally went through Jekadafari, Sabon Layi, Union Bank Round About; Main Market, Idi to Gombe Emir’s Palace through Shehu Abubakar Road traversing 8 of the 11 wards of Gombe LGA.



Yahaya made a stopover in Bolari East Ward along Biu Road to commission Gombe Local APC Secretariat.

Gombe Emir’s Palace was the last area for the governor and members of his campaign team where they paid homage on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III as well sought his support and prayers for the success of the movement.



While receiving the governor, the Emir, who is the Chairman Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs said he was always happy to identify with the governor because of the positive development he brought to the state.



He described the visit as home-coming, saying the governor needs not campaign at the palace because he also belongs there.

The royal father testified that the governor has fulfilled his 2019 campaign promises.



He extolled the governor’s visionary leadership and development drive in executing meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the masses.

The Emir specifically commended some legacy projects of Yahaya-led administration, which he said would stand the test of time.



He mentioned Network 1100, Rehabilitation, Upgrade and Expansion of Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme, Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, establishment and revitilisation of primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities, building and renovation of classrooms, Gombe State Contributory Health Scheme, Go-Health, the Gombe Goes Green project, security, among others.



“We thank you most sincerely for building Gombe of our dream. Gombe is now a model; we are excelling in all facets of development.”

In his remarks, the governor thanked the Emir for his support and fatherly advice which he said contributed immensely to the success of his administration, maintaining that custodians of traditional institutions would continue to receive such attention and support from his administration in view of the central role they play in leadership and preservation of cultural values.