Oyelese: Why I Shun Makinde’s Re-election Flag-off

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, has clarified the reason behind his absence at the campaign flag-off of the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Oyelese, while speaking in Ibadan, the state capital, on the reason for his absence, said it would not be proper for him to be at such a gathering given the current attitude of the G5 governors to the party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed that as the leaders of PDP in the state are working assiduously for the victory of Atiku in the 2023 presidential election, it would be inexcusable for him to be with the G5 governors who have resolved and openly vowed not to work for the success of the party’s candidate.

He said: “It is believed that the G5 governors are still shopping for an alternative presidential candidate who they hope to use to frustrate our aspiration to produce the next president of Nigeria. This unpatriotic dream will however not materialise as Atiku’s presidency is God’s own project.”

The G5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, were in Ibadan on Thursday, to show their solidarity for one of them, Makinde, who is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

But Oyelese and others, such as former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, Femi Babalola, Prof. Abiodun Raufu, Wale Adegoke and others were absent at the flag-off, while only former the Minister of State for FCT, Jumoke Akinjide, attended.

On Tuesday, Oyelese led others like Akinjide and other prominent members of the PDP across the South-west geo-political zone to a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on their planned walk for Atiku.

Oyelese maintained that it would be morally wrong for him as the leader of Atiku Support Groups and leader of prominent PDP members working for the victory of Atiku to be with those who are yet to make their presidential candidate known despite the fact that they are in the same party with Atiku.

“Besides, what kind of example will I be showing as a leader endorsing the activities of the G5 by my presence at the flag-off?

“Yes, I did not attend Governor Makinde’s re-election flag-off, likewise others who are working for Atiku Abubakar in the state. It is not that I hold anything personal against Governor Makinde but it will still be morally wrong for me to be in a place where G5 governors, who are yet to declare their support for Atiku are being celebrated.

“The major task ahead of us at this crucial time is to ensure that we substantially increase the number of votes for Ati­ku in the 2023 election com­pared to the 2019 number of votes we gave him in Oyo State even though he still won. In addition, we plan to deliver Oyo State to Atiku by a landslide. It is our desire that he emerges victorious in the state and Nigeria as a whole to become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”