Big Family Dream Returns with Season Two

Yinka Olatunbosun

The television reality show, Big Family Dream will hit the screen in its second season. A financial literacy family game show, the show hosted by IllRHYMZ is a celebration of family values, love and unity. Produced by Bafot studios, the episodes typically involve 16 families carefully selected through an open audition who compete to win a dream prize of a three-bedroom apartment and other dream prizes.

At a recent press briefing held in Lagos, the producer of the show, Oludare Onasanya revealed that the second season is set to be bigger. “The family of Mr Abraham and Osinachi Hange achieved their dream faster when they won the three-bedroom apartment for Season One,” he disclosed. “We are delighted at the success of season one broadcast aired on AFRICA MAGIC Family, TVC, STV and R2TV in Q4 of 2019.

“More importantly, we are excited that our Lead sponsors, AG Mortgage Bank PLC have offered four more apartments to be won over the next four seasons.” Ngozi Onyemuwa Anyogu, the MD/CEO AG Mortgage described the company’s sponsorship of the television series as a “deliberate decision.”

“The company is a faith-based organization and it has family values,” he said. “It is for this reason that all our products are built around the family. Home is where we raise our children and provide security for them.

The family which is the nucleus for the society will help to build the much needed societal value that is lacking at present. Each family has the dream of a home. The bank intentionally sponsors the show so that they can realise their dreams of owning homes and that we have started the race and we have delivered. We want to do that again with three houses in three locations in Lagos, south east (Enugu) and in Abuja.”

In the same vein, the Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi, Biola Aransiola shared the reason why Rite Foods has supported the show thus far. “One thing about Rite Foods is that we love to see dreams come true,” she said. “We love to see people smile. And we are happy to be on this journey. We are an innovative brand and we support innovative ideas such as this.”

The Social Media Manager, Lifemate Furniture, Orebayo Ejiemhen also underscores the family values and happiness that the show promotes. In the spirit of Christmas, the families who participate in the audition at the Lifemate showroom will get a discount for all the Lifemate products. “At Lifemate, we care about the Nigerian family. That is why we make very affordable household furniture. We want people to come back home and feel relaxed. We are hopeful that things are going to get better. The show is part of what we do to give that hope to Nigerians.”

Open auditions will be held in Lagos on December 26, Enugu on January 7, 2023 and in Abuja on January 14, 2023.