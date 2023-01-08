Alex Otti: Abia People will Weep No More

Shrewd economist, banker and Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Abia State, Alex Otti, rues the “several years of rudderless leadership” of his home state and shares his vision to return Abia to the path of peace, growth and accelerated development with Louis Achi

You’re not new to the quest to govern Abia State. What really is at the heart of your unwavering commitment to serve the state?

Simply put, it is to establish a responsive, efficient and accountable government that will sustainably develop Abia State for the welfare, security, and progress of all the people of the state. It is my earnest and unswerving commitment to see that in our lifetime, the full glory of Abia State will be restored, from the ruins and ashes imposed on her by over two decades of mindless looting and clueless governance.

It is this deep desire that compelled me to present myself as a vessel to lead the long overdue quest for the restoration and rebuilding of our dear state. I am convinced that talents and resources abound in and around our state, to enable us build a homeland that will guarantee security, comfort and prosperity for one and all who reside in or visit the state.

Let’s get down to specifics of your vision for the new Abia State which you are proposing…

First, our goal is to provide an alternative governance model that works for all, not one that only works for those with close proximity to those in power. With all humility, I have the experience to commence implementation of our programme from my first day in office which flows from extensive studies on the challenges facing the state and the unsettling changes required to reverse the rot and reposition Abia as the economic bride of South Eastern Nigeria.

Abia State has an estimated population of 5 million people. The state is noted for its prowess in leather and garment manufacturing and is also an agricultural hub which has solid mineral deposits in commercial quantities. The state has one of the lowest IGR per capita of N3,462 which is below the national average of N4,616 per person, making the state susceptible to the risk of incurring more debt. Its net debt per capita stands at N30,324, higher than the national average of N27,316 per person.

An estimated 51 per cent or 818,926 of the state’s 1.63 million labour force cannot contribute to the revenue pool of the state government through income taxes as they are unemployed. Furthermore, nearly 31 per cent of the state’s residents live in poverty, meaning they have very constraining purchasing power. This is partly why its IGR per capita is lower than the national average.

From the foregoing, the only path to economic recovery for the state depends on job creation, poverty reduction, industrialisation and fiscal restructuring. Its internally generated revenue averages N15 billion annually while federal allocation has hovered around N60 billion annually. Total debt profile, though a subject of debate is about N140 billion. GDP is around N3.5 trillion.

As a result of infrastructural decay and other inefficiencies, the state is rated 32nd out of the 36 States in the “Ease of Doing Business Index”. For context, Anambra State is rated 7th and Imo is at the 11th position. Sokoto and Jigawa placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Health and education spending per Capita are at about N1,000.00 and N1,400.00 respectively. Again, Jigawa’s numbers are N2,700.00 and N7,000.00 respectively. As would be deduced from this document, we must harness the enormous potential in the state and improve the IGR in geometric progression as we expect decline in Federal Allocations.

We intend to double GDP in the next few years. We must also aim to be around where Sokoto is in the “Ease of doing business” and significantly do better than Jigawa in education and health Spending.

You’ve given some extensive context to Abia State’s current condition vis-a-vis your vision. But how would you operationalise this vision?

Our transformation plan is anchored on five main pillars and these include: Governance, rule of law, and strategic; partnership across frontiers, economic transformation for job creation and poverty reduction; social transformation (education, health, youth development and better life for women and vulnerable citizens and residents); internal Security and the environment (Green, purpose built modern markets, smart cities and industrial pivots).

We will transform the process of governance by reforming the public service structure to help public servants acquire relevant technology-based skills that will help eradicate the use of manual processes and migrate to the use of technology that will make them more productive and efficient.

We will also re-engineer all MDAs and institutions connected with the economic and infrastructural development of Abia, to become fit-for-purpose and more responsive to emerging needs. Partnership with local trade unions, chambers of commerce, industry and agriculture, community development associations and town unions will be mainstreamed to create a suitable framework to drive Abia’s integrated economic development framework.

Work completion at the permanent site of the Abia State Government House will be prioritised to make for the effective execution of our policies and programmes, in order to put an end to the shameful record of being one of the few states in all of Southern Nigeria that still operates from rented structures since creation.

On the rule-of-law front, we shall provide the necessary physical and soft infrastructure that will enable the judiciary to leverage technology in dispensing timely justice to the people and decongest the courts by supporting the judiciary in harnessing the opportunities for alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms for commercial and other minor cases.

The incoming Labour Party administration, by the grace of God, plans to achieve an integrated economic development that leverages on our extensive human and material resources to build a robust, resilient, and transformational economy. Our administration shall adopt programmes and policies intentioned to reward partnerships that would enable the rapid and integrated development of our economy, to create wealth for entrepreneurs and businesses, generate employment and make the state a leading investment destination across all major business interests. It is our target to see development across multiple sectors so as to create new opportunities for various demographic groups in all economic segments.

It’s no secret that Abia State is gifted with the presence of solid minerals in commercial quantity. We have ceramic, quality clay, kaolin, bentonite, limestone, phosphate, copper, lead, zinc, gypsum, and other solid minerals that can yield revenue in local and foreign currencies to the state. The present situation is that these minerals are being mined without control and care for the environment, resulting in erosion and other negative impacts on the environment.

We will structure mining activities in the state to enable us extract full value; create jobs, collect revenues and ensure that the environment is not permanently harmed, introduce use of technology to regulate and monitor the activities of miners, to ensure that they are operating strictly according to the terms of their respective permits.

We will anchor our economic plan on the enduring specific action, measurable impacts, attainable goals, relevant outcomes and time- specific results (SMART) principle. The foundation of our drive towards economic development programme for maximum impact will pivot on – Industrialisation, Aba, Transportation, Power, Agriculture, Solid Minerals and Technology.

My vision expressed in our party manifesto which I cannot exhaust in this short encounter stems from a conviction that despite the economic challenges in the country, there is yet ample headroom to fully exploit synergies with the federal government, other progressive states, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and private investors to build a prosperous and secure state. A strong, innovative and productive Abia homeland can leverage on the economic window that the new African Continental Free Trade Agreement Area (AfCFTA), with a market size of over $2.6 trillion, to grow.

Further, our aim is also to transform Abia State into the technology and digital centre of Africa. We will make this happen by investing in the enabling infrastructure, and providing the ambience for digital skill development geared towards job provision, enterprise and social development. We will give empowerment a new meaning by retooling youths with in-demand skills that will make them productive beyond immediate consumption, to earn sustainable and impactful livelihood.

Let’s take a message from you to Abia people…

I remind Abians that no freedom has ever been achieved easily anywhere, hence the need for us to increase our resolve and redouble our efforts aimed at reclaiming and rebuilding our state for the good of all. They should go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards. The technological innovation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System in the electoral process had given hope for credibility.

Our civil servants must earn their legitimate entitlements on time and pensioners can spend their retirement years in joy and fulfilment. Abia’s resources must serve the economic and social interests of all who live within its borders.

Together, we shall have the great opportunity we have been yearning for to reclaim our dear state of Abia and return it to the path of peace, growth and development, after several years of rudderless leadership that has severely affected the welfare and wellbeing of millions of Abians, especially our unemployed youths and senior citizens who have been consistently denied their salaries and pensions.

Looking at the big picture, by voting for our incoming President, Mr. Peter Obi, my humble self, and other Labour Party candidates across the 17 local government areas of Abia State, we can finally win our freedom. Abians will weep no more.