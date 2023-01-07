 Safety Expert Tasks Government on Enabling Environment

Mary Nnah



Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Group Limited, Dapo Omolade, has tasked governments at various levels on the need to provide the enabling environment for health and safety in Nigerian society.

Speaking at the maiden Alumni Network event organised by the company with the theme, ‘Reconnecting for Impacts’, Omolade, who said, government is supposed to be a regulator in the health and safety, added, “We have laws in Nigeria, we have guidance, principles and standards that have been developed in Nigeria. Government has to lead and when government leads and sets up a pace for what to be done, we would then take what government has decided, go out there and implement them.”

Speaking further he said, “As an institution and a business, ours is to encourage the government to do the right thing by passing the right bills and laws for health and safety to be implemented in Nigeria.”

“We are the experts in this field but we need more from the government because where the government has not provided the right framework, it makes it difficult for us to work. So we expect that when government goes all the way to lay the structure, they give us the power and ennoblement to make Nigeria a safe place,” he said further.

He said further that the company’s vision is to make Nigeria a safe place for safe persons, a safe place of work, safe processes and safe institutions, adding “We believe when we do this, you and I can leave our homes every day, go to work and come back whole rather than going out and get your fingers cut, your legs cut or you are killed.”

Omolade, who hinted that health and safety are now one of the elements of human rights, noted, Ignoring this is against the fundamental human right and we believe that when the government goes out to implement these policies for safety, they would be establishing human rights. So, it means I have the right to be safe at my workplace.

He therefore appealed that employers must ensure the safety of their workers while the government must enable the safety expert to carry out their duties.

The company is a professional organisation involved in the provision of safety, project management and allied services.