 Igbo Business Leaders Want Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Sustain Obiozor’s Legacies

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



A group of prominent Igbo business leaders and influential personalities have advised Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to sustain the sterling legacies of its late President-General, Professor George Obiozor, saying that he stood for peace, unity, equity and justice.

The Lagos-based group under the aegis of Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) described the death of the 10th leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation as painful, adding that they received the sad news with shock.

The association expressed its sorrow in a statement signed by its President, Ikem Ume-Ezeoke and made available to the media, noting that Obiozor was a great man whose transition is a great loss to Ndigbo, whose interest he worked so hard to protect.

It also noted that the death of Professor Obiozor “is a huge and painful loss to Nigeria as a whole because of his great value to Nigeria’s quest for unity, especially at this crucial point in our nation’s history.

The group highlighted the late Prof. Obiozor’s role in the search for national unity and inclusiveness, saying that he was “a bridge builder, a trailblazer, an astute diplomat, and an undeniable patriot who loved Nigeria exceedingly.”

According to ULA, Obiozor was never found wanting in the overall dialogue regarding the needed progress of the nation, even as he was committed to the promotion of the Igbo worldview in matters of national concern.

The group described Prof. Obiozor, as “the epitome of hard work and a worthy ambassador and protector of Igbo collective interest who did his best as president-general of Ohaneze.”

The late diplomat had served as the Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America and Israel as well as High Commissioner to Cyprus.

While commiserating with the family of Prof. Obiozor and the Igbo nation on his demise the Umunna Lekki Association called on Ohanaeze to rally round and elect a good leader, who would continue to build bridges and promote national unity.

The group pointed out that Ndigbo have continued to be at the forefront of promoting national unity and peaceful coexistence by making every part of the country their home and making huge investments across the nation.

“We will continue to preach peace and encourage our brothers from every other ethnic group to invest in every part of Nigeria like the Igbo. This will help in binding and healing all parts of Nigeria faster.

“Cohesiveness is what we need in every fiber of our being as Nigerians to build a great nation,” the group said, adding that whoever emerged as Obiozor’s successor should continue with his vision of Igbo unity and national integration.