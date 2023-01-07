Gov Bello Condoles Kogi NUJ Chairman Over Wife’s Death

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi State Council, Mr. Momojimoh Adeiza, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Zainab Adeiza, who died at 46.

Governor Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, expressed sadness over the death and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor, who said he was moved by the powerful message he received from the deceased’s husband, said it showed the level of closeness between late Mrs. Zainab and her husband and urged him to put everything to

prayer as it was only God that understood why he had to take her away at this point in time.

He said as humans no one could question the actions of God Almighty, adding that death was a necessary end even though mortals sought longevity of life to fulfill some of their desires.

“Mrs. Zainab was no doubt a caring mother and pillar of support to her husband while she was alive. The rain of testimonies about her humility and selflessness no doubt endeared her to many, including her husband’s associates and professional colleagues. That is the more reason I am beyond saddened that we lost her to illness so soon at age 46,” he said

While sympathising with the entire Adeiza family, the NUJ and friends of the deceased over the irreparable loss, the governor said only the Almighty could explain fully to ordinary mortals why some things happened.

Also the Kogi State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of Mrs. Zainab Adeiza, the wife of the Chairman of the Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh.

Adieza, according to the commissioner, was a good homemaker and a consummate mother whose death would be felt deeply by the family.

He urged the NUJ chairman to find comfort in the fact that his late wife lived a full life, stressing that he should accept the Ministry of Information’s heartfelt condolences on the death of his wife and hoped that his beautiful memories of being with her would bring him comfort during this difficult time.

He prayed to God to give the family the strength to bear the loss.

Adeiza passed on at a private hospital in Abuja on January 6 at the age of 46.