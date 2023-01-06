Latest Headlines
NEMA Extends Distribution of KSrelief Food Donations to 8,000 IDPs in Borno
Appeal Court Reinstates Dauda Lawal as Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate
NGO Seeks Free Internet Access to Maximise Benefits of Education Technology in Nigeria
Breaking: Appeal Court Clears PDP for Zamfara Guber Election
By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto
The Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, has set aside the judgement of the Zamfara Federal High Court which nullified the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.
With the decision, PDP will now field a governorhip candidate in the March governorship election.
Details shortly..