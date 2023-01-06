  • Friday, 6th January, 2023

Breaking:  Appeal Court Clears PDP for Zamfara Guber Election 

Breaking | 55 mins ago

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, has set aside the judgement of the Zamfara Federal High Court which nullified the primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state.

With the decision, PDP will now field a governorhip candidate in the March governorship election.

Details shortly..

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.