NAFDAC DG Pledges to Reposition Nigeria for Vaccine Manufacturing

•Outlines targets in second tenure

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has pledged to devote the greater part of her second tenure towards making Nigeria a vaccine manufacturing hub.

She also vowed to eradicate fake and counterfeit medicine by addressing glitches in the country’s medicine supply chain.

While addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, to mark her reappointment for second tenure, Adeyeye said as part of her strategic goals for 2023-2028 the agency would pursue the attainment of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Vaccine Lot Release ML4 to position Nigeria strategically for vaccine manufacturing.

Apart from ensuring good manufacturing practice of the Nigeria vaccine company, Adeyeye said NAFDAC would strive to attain the World Listed Authority (WLA) status that would enable global trade of Nigerian-made pharmaceuticals through collaborative registration with other regulatory agencies.

“We will seek to attain WHO ML4 and WLA status. Attainment will enable global trade of Nigerian-made pharmaceuticals through collaborative registration with other regulatory agencies

“Local Pharma manufacturers to be more competitive in AfCFTA, attain Vaccine Lot Release ML4 to position Nigeria strategically for vaccine manufacturing and ensure good manufacturing practice of Nigeria vaccine company.

“We will essure quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines manufactured in Nigeria or imported,” she said.

The DG also pledged that NAFDAC would establish vaccine Clinical Trial Research and service pipeline for the local manufacturer while pursuing newer initiatives to boost the fortunes of the country’s drug manufacturing industry.

Adeyeye who expressed worry over the persistence of counterfeit medicine in the Nigerian market, assured that the agency would in her second tenure pursue newer initiatives to monitor and sanitise the drug supply chain.

According to her, continual sanitisation of the supply chain units would mitigate counterfeits and fake products.

She further assured that NAFDAC would scale up the track and trace of imported and locally manufactured pharmaceuticals and establish structured and active tracking and tracing through solution providers.

To this end, the DG said the agency would also initiate track and trace of foods to ensure that they are safe for consumption.

She also said the agency would mount continuous vigilance in order to reduce distribution of counterfeit medicines, and narcotics in the country

The NAFDAC boss also said other new interventions being planned by the agency include: training of staff on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) regulation, developing NAFDAC-Industry API Manufacturing Regulation and enhance Research and Development Training Platforms with the Pharmaceutical Industry in the country.

Speaking on research and development, Adeyeye said NAFDAC would iIncrease collaboration with the academia on regulatory science training

In addition, she pledged continuous strengthening of regulatory activities and creative engagement of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

She assured that there would be more proactive interaction with different sectors of MSMEs at the state level and better engagement on exportation of regulated products

Thw NAFDAC DG also said the agency would be carrying out investigation and enforcement as well as work collaboratively with the NDLEA in mitigating substances or drugs of abuse.

In the area of staff welfare, Adeyeye said she would seek the approval of Hazard and Regulatory Allowance (to be funded from NAFDAC Generated User Fees) and also secure approval of Scheme and Condition of Service for members of staff of the agency.

Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC would create Women’s Health Office to understudy drug, cosmetics, and food products that affect women, the unborn and the child, adding that, “it emphasise non misuse or abuse of drug among women and impact on the child. More focus on maternal and child mortality and morbidity rate.”