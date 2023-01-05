Awoniyi Lifts Nottingham Forest from Relegation to Mid-table

PREMIER LEAGUE

*Aribo, Iwobi drop with Saints, Everton into troubled zone

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Taiwo Awoniyi last night lifted Nottingham Forest away from the relegation zone with the only goal of the fixture away to Joe Aribo’s Southampton.

This first away win in the English topflight since 1999 has now moved Forest to the 15th spot on the log above West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.

Awoniyi who was hot in Forest’s New Year day 1-1 draw with Chelsea fired the winner in the 27th minute, when he completed a fast breakaway move by the visitors for them to take a deserved lead. It was the third match-winning effort by Awoniyi after he struck down former club Liverpool and West Ham.

Brennan Johnson deserves a chunk of the credit for that Forest goal. He was the one who took possession of a careless kick by Southampton’s Lyanco on the halfway line. After capitalising and racing clear, he cut the ball back for Awoniyi, who buried the chance for Forest.

Che Adams had a glorious chance to put the hosts Saints ahead after only six minutes but shot wastefully wide from inside the penalty area.

That however proved costly as Forest, with just two points from their previous eight games on the road, hit the crossbar through the impressive Johnson before he set up Awoniyi 15 minutes later for the opening goal

Before the match began, it featured the side with the worst home record against the team with the worst away record. Southampton failed to give their fans anything to cheer for the remainder of the half, with the team booed off at the break.

Sekou Mara had a rare chance for the Saints in the second half but headed wide, although it took a deflection and was wrongly given as a goal-kick.

Jones made an attacking triple substitution in the 64th minute, with Joe Aribo, Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong all coming on, but none failed to test Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Forest then handed a debut to Brazil international midfielder Gustavo Scarpa after he became the club’s 24th signing of the campaign when he joined Forest on a free transfer from Palmeiras last month. Nigerian international, Emmanuel Dennis was an used sub on Forest’s bench.

The visitors were happy to defend deep with Willy Boly, Joe Worrall and Serge Aurier all superb for Forest as they frustrated the hosts.

Southampton could not find a way through and suffered their sixth successive league defeat – their worst run since an eight-game losing streak in 2021.

Forest have now jumped out of the relegation zone with 17 points from 18 matches for the first time since August 2022 when they returned to the English Premier League from the Championship.

For Aribo’s Southampton, this home loss has further compounded their predicament.

The Saints are now the ‘landlord’ at the bottom of the table with a miserable 12 points from 18 matches.

