Women Will Have More Access to Money under Obi Presidency, Wife Says

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



Wife of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Margaret Obi, has assured Nigerian women of their place in her husband’s government, if Peter Obi was elected president in the February 25 poll.

The ex-Anambra first lady, who spoke in a town hall meeting in Abuja, expressed disappointment that women who made up 49 per cent of the population are often offered the backseat in governance.

According to her, June statistics released by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that women and youth made up over 75 per cent of registered voters in Nigeria.

“Why then should we suffer in silence?” she asked. “This is why we are making this call to women, you can and must empower the nation to birth a new Nigeria. When things go bad, women are the ones that suffer the most. I therefore encourage you to look at what the candidates have to offer you as women.”

She explained that the “ObiDatti policies show women that a new Nigeria where women take their rightful place is possible and that “men have a higher default rate, noting that the Obi-Datti pact with women is that they will ensure increased access to finance for women. We know that more money in the hands of women, equates to a better life for our children. We are the ones that are raising the leaders of tomorrow.”

Obi added, “This is why we must step out and vote for ObiDatti ticket and vote for the Labour Party.”