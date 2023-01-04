Tambuwal Alleges Political Parties Amassing Funds to Buy Votes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has alleged that some political parties were amassing money to buy votes ahead of next month’s elections.

Tambuwal, made the allegation yesterday, in Binji local government area of Sokoto State while on the third leg of a statewide campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the opposition party in the state, which he didn’t mention was plotting to use the money stolen by its members while in the service of the country to craftily take away voters card from eligible voters.

“I also want to call on the people of Sokoto State that I have got information that those in the other party are going round collecting people’s PVCs. Do not give them your voters card. “They know that, God willing, they have failed the elections, that is why they are trying to collect your PVCs. If they collect your voters card, they won’t return them to you. And, on voting day, it would be difficult for you to vote without your PVCs.

“So, you should not allow anyone to deceive you. They are amassing money for this purpose. They have brought you insecurity and now they want to buy your votes.

“They did not, as people who hold positions in the federal government, provide security operatives with the wherewithal to protect your lives and property, but they want to use the money they stole to disenfranchise you.

“If they bring the money and you are greedy, collect it from them and vote for the PDP at all levels,” he said.

Canvassing for votes for the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto), in both Binji and Tangaza local government areas of the state, Tambuwal assured Sokoto residents that all projects started by his administration would be completed by the PDP candidate.

“All the projects we initiated are on course and will be completed, especially the general hospital here in Tangaza. Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto, God willing, he will take off where we stopped in the areas of societal reorientation and quality infrastructure development in the areas of education, health, rural development, agriculture and provision of jobs for our teeming youths: men and women.”

He led a special prayer for the repose of the soul Sheikh Usmanu Danfodio and his disciples, who recalled had paid allegiance to the Islamic scholar who led the Islamic reawakening in West Africa at the beginning of the 18th century.