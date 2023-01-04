Otti: Time to Reclaim Abia from PDP’s Rudderless Leadership

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, in Abia State, Alex Otti, says time has come to reclaim Abia from “rudderless leadership” plaguing the state for over two decades.

He stated this in a message to the people of Abia, saying that voting the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) out of Government House Umuahia should be achieved in 2023.

The Labour Party governorship flag bearer called on Abia electorate to vote for good governance, describing 2023 as a “crucial” year “when you and I shall have the great opportunity we have been yearning for to reclaim our dear state of Abia.”

Otti added that Abia would be returned “to the path of peace, growth and development after many several years of rudderless leadership that has severely affected the welfare and well-being of millions of Abians,” if elected.

The renowned economist and banker explained that he remains committed to ending maladministration in Abia since 2015 “when the mandate you passionately and unanimously gave to us was brazenly snatched away by the oppressors,” engaging in “taking practical measures geared towards ensuring that those who have seized our commonwealth in Abia are not allowed to continually enjoy underserved affluence while insulting our sensibilities.”

The gubernatorial hopeful appraled to Abia electorate to cast their ballots for him and his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi during the 2023 general election.

He pledged “to render selfless and people-oriented service to our state and her people,” adding that the task of reclaiming Abia is tough, “hence the need for us to increase our resolve and redouble our efforts.”

Otti added, “I am prepared more than ever to align with other like minds to ensure that those holding our state down do not have any single opportunity to steal your vote in 2023 moreso, given the change in the electoral laws and process.”