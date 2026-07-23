President Barrow, Governor Eno, Nigerian Army, Police, Zotmman Mining, Others to Receive Africa SWA in The Gambia Today

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Banjul, The Gambia

A cross-section of African leaders, security institutions, military officers, police chiefs and business executives will be honoured at the 19th Africa Security Watch Awards for their contributions to governance, security, human development and societal advancement.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold today at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Banjul, The Gambia.

Leading the list of awardees is President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, who will receive the African Leader in Governance (Security and Infrastructural Development) Award for 2025.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State will be honoured as the African Leader in People-Centric Governance, while Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State will receive the African Leader in Governance (Security and Human Development) Award.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, is to be decorated as the African Defence Man of the Year 2025 in recognition of his leadership in the country’s defence sector.

The Nigerian Army will also receive the African Best National Army in Counter-Terrorism Operations Award, while the Nigeria Police Force is billed to receive the Most Outstanding National Police Force in Africa Award.

Other institutional winners include the Kenya Navy as Most Outstanding Naval Force in Africa, the South African National Defence Force for Most Innovative Defence Technology Development in Africa, the Gambia Police Force as Best Police Force in West and Central Africa, and the Ghana Boundary Commission as Best Boundary Commission in West and Central Africa.

Among the individual security awardees are AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, who will receive the Most Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in West and Central Africa Award; AIG Lanre Ogunlowo as Best Proactive Police Chief in West and Central Africa; CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa as Best Crime-Bursting Police Chief in West Africa; and CP Baba Mohammed Azare, FSI, who will receive a double honour as Best Anti-Crime Bursting Police Chief in West and Central Africa and Most Proactive Police Command in Nigeria.

Also recognised are Brigadier General SS Ahmed for Bravery, Sacrifice and Dedication in the North East, Brigadier General AJ Mohammed for Bravery, Sacrifice and Dedication in the North West, Lieutenant Colonel E. Ochigbo, Lieutenant Colonel IJ Ufua, Lance Corporal Umar Musa, Private Suleiman Yusuf, and Private Markus Kunmtta for bravery and dedication. Late Lance Corporal Muhammed Alhaji will receive a Posthumous Award for Bravery, Sacrifice and Dedication in the North West.

In the policing category, Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia will be honoured as Best Security Spokesperson in West and Central Africa, while ACP Godfrey Ogbeide Victor, CSP Hyelhira Altine Daniels, CSP Besta Sini John, SP Daniel Ndukwe, and ASP Julius Robinson will also receive awards for excellence in crime fighting, public relations and executive protection.

The business and philanthropy categories feature Chief Sunday Chukwumanjo Umeoduagu, who will receive the Golden Star Award for Upliftment of Society through Philanthropy and Empowerment in Nigeria; Cornfield Group Nigeria for Upliftment of Society through Philanthropy in West and Central Africa; Sublime Industries Limited for Impactful Business Ventures in West Africa; Enviable Transport Nigeria for Transportation Innovation in West and Central Africa; and Zotmann International Limited for its Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria’s Mining Sector.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Africa Security Watch Conference and Awards International Coordinator, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, said the awards were designed to recognise exceptional leadership, courage and service that have made measurable impacts across Africa.

According to him, the selection process focused on individuals and institutions that have distinguished themselves through good governance, security, innovation, professionalism and humanitarian contributions.

“We are celebrating Africans whose leadership, sacrifices and commitment have contributed to peace, security, development and the upliftment of communities across the continent. These awards are meant to encourage excellence and inspire others to serve humanity with dedication and integrity,” Agbambu said.

The annual Africa Security Watch Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to governance, security, business, philanthropy and public service across the African continent.