Let’s Join Hands to Rebuild Nigeria, Diri, Obaseki Urge G5 Govs

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on the G-5 governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join hands with the party in its rescue mission to rebuild the country.

The governors made the call in an interview with journalists shortly after a courtesy visit to the PDP vice presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, at his home in Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Area of the state.

According to them, the PDP has not foreclosed speaking with the G5 governors because we want a strong and united party that will rekindle the hope of Nigerians.

They said that their brother governors in the G5 should be part of their party and work with every other person in the party to ensure a landslide victory for the PDP in the general elections.

“We want a united PDP and at all times, when we meet, we are always focused on the unity of the party and we are not foreclosing speaking to our brothers. Even today, we talked about that.

“We are still calling on our brothers to be part of their own party and work in unity with every other person. So, we are not foreclosing anything.

“We still want our brother governors so that we can visit them the way we have visited our colleague here in Delta, who by God’s grace, will be the next Vice President of this country,” they said.

They disclosed that they were at the country home of the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate to felicitate with him and wish him good tidings in the new year.

“We are here to visit our brother and by the grace of God, the incoming Vice President of the country to wish him good tidings, wish him well for the new year and pray that God Almighty will make our dreams come through this new year,” they said.

Earlier in an interview with journalists, the Delta North Senatorial candidate of the PDP, Prince Ned Nwoko, enjoined the G5 governors to sheath their swords and join hands in enhancing the electoral fortunes of the party in this year’s general election, even as he expressed optimism that the PDP will emerge victorious at the polls.