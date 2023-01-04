  • Wednesday, 4th January, 2023

Lampard Under Pressure with Another Defeat

Sport | 28 mins ago

Brighton piled the pressure on Everton Manager, Frank Lampard, with an emphatic 4-1 victory at Goodison Park.

Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead with a composed finish after Moises Caicedo picked out the Japan winger on the edge of the penalty area.

The Toffees, who were fortunate not to fall further behind when teenager Evan Ferguson struck the outside of the post, were booed off at half-time.

But they fell apart completely after the restart as Brighton scored three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.

Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, side-footed Jeremy Sarmiento’s low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls’ third.

Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish, then easily intercepted Idrissa Gueye’s atrocious back pass. Demarai Gray converted a late penalty for Everton, but it was nothing more than a consolation on a miserable evening for the hosts and their supporters.

The final whistle was greeted by more boos from the home fans, who have seen their team win only one of their past 10 top-flight games.

Everton could drop into the Premier League’s bottom three today if other results go against them, while Brighton move back up to eighth.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.