Gombe Gov Leads APC Campaign to Nafada

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has been commended for churning out sound policies, programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the life of the common man in the state.

This is even as the governor’s reelection bid received an overwhelming boost with support of community leaders and critical stakeholders in the state.

The commendation was made by the Emir of Nafada, His Royal Highness Muhammad Dadum Hamza, as the state All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign team paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Nafada. The emir expressed delight over the visit, describing it as historic and home-coming.

He applauded the governor’s concern over the plights of the people of Nafada, commending his resolve to tackle famer-herder conflict in the state by restricting herders’ movement into the state and across local government area boundaries.

According to the monarch, “Governor Yahaya loves Nafada more than the people of Nafada themselves, this is buttressed by his commitment towards ensuring security of lives and property of the people and numerous development projects executed in the emirate.”

The emir applauded the visionary policies of Yahaya, especially in the areas of security, education, health, agriculture and industrialisation.

The royal father specifically thanked the governor for the renovation of primary and secondary schools, appointment of teachers, conversion of College of Legal and Islamic Studies Nafada to College of Education and Legal Studies, supporting agriculture, especially the dry season farming, among others.

He assured the governor of his support and that of his people towards the success of his second term bid, adding that the essence of leadership is to bring peace and development to the people.

In his remarks at the palace, the governor thanked the people of Nafada for the warm reception accorded him and his team, which he described as “sheer affection in display.”

The governor, who is Wakilin Ilimin Nafada, said they were at the palace to seek the blessings, support and prayers of the royal father for the success of their campaign journey in the emirate.

He intimated the emir that the wisdom behind visiting all the 114 wards of the state is beyond campaigning, adding: “It is a way of getting in touch with the people at the grassroots and hearing from them the most pressing needs of their communities with the view to solving them.”

Earlier in his address, the APC Chairman Nafada LGA, Adamu Abdullahi Massad, extolled the governor for executing developmental projects in the LGA, citing the historic Gadar Bapparu; a bridge linking Nafada with Funakaye and Dukku LGAs; securing accreditation and TETFund intervention as well as approval of permanent site for College of Education and Legal Studies Nafada; building of schools and renovation of many classes and structures as well as the revitalisation of at least one healthcare centre in each of the 11 wards of the LGA among others.