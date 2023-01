Former Nigeria Envoy to Jordan, Faruk Malami Yabo, Leads Supporters to PDP in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The immediate past Nigeria Ambassador to Jordan and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Faruk Malami Yabo, on Wednesday defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto state.

Yabo who was the immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to Iran and Jordan, announced his defection during the PDP rally in Yabo town.

Faruk Malami Yabo was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), during the primaries before he stormed out of the venue alleging irregularities in the conduct of the primary.

Speaking while announcing his defection, Malami Yabo who was the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in 2019 general election described his defection to the PDP as homecoming.

He said “I have always been a PDP family and my defection today is like someone returning back home. I thank everyone who is part of this movement and I promise to help the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming general election.”

Speaking while welcoming him, the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, described the defection of Malami Yabo as the icing on the cake of the party’s campaign rally in Yabo town.

He commended the former Ambassador for taking a bold decision in the interest of the people of Sokoto State.

He however assured the people of the local government and the states in general that the PDP governorship candidate Mallam Saidu Umar will build on the success recorded during his administration.

Also speaking, the guberbatorial candidate of the PDP commended people of Yabo local government for coming out in large numbers to receive PDP members.

He however promised to continue with the good work of Tambuuwal administration once he emerges victorious in the election.