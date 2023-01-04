2023: Tinubu is Next President After Buhari, Says  APC Chieftain





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Uzoya of Esanland in Edo State, High Chief Francis Inegbeniki, has predicted that presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the presidential election to become the next president to take over from President Muhammdu Buhari in May 2023.

Inegbeniki, who is the state vice chairman of APC (Edo Central), also called on Esan people to vote for all the⁹ party’s candidates in the coming elections.

The former APC senatorial candidate in his New Year message contained in an e-statement from London yesterday made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, said in February, Nigerians should renew their contract with the ruling party by voting en-mass for Tinubu.

Inegbeniki particularly called on the Edo people to vote for Tinubu and APC for the interest of the state, adding that Edo State cannot be in opposition and not connected to the central government.

He noted that Tinubu’s manifesto of ‘Renewed Hope’ for Nigeria would be effectively implemented for the betterment of the country.

“The presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the vice presidential candidate, Kasim Shettima, are two patriotic Nigerians who had proven their respective leadership prowess, competence and capability in governance in Lagos and Borno States. Nigerians should give the duo the opportunity to govern and contribute to the growth of Nigeria.

“Yes, we have some challenges around, however, the incumbent President Bubari has done his best for the country and Nigerians, and since government is a continuum, Tinubu will consolidate and also implement his policies to make Nigeria better for all,” he said.