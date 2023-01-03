Kano Agro Pastoral  Project Offers N128. 25m Scholarships to Students

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Agro Pastoral Project (KSADP) has disbursed N128.25 million scholarships to 115 indigenes of the state.

The state Project Coordinator of KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba, who revealed this during the flag-off of the disbursement yesterday, said the scholarship is strictly for students of agricultural extension and livestock-related courses.

He said: “The project funded by the Islamic Development Bank, the Lives and Livelihood Funds and the Kano State Government is supporting five doctorate students, 10 master students, 50 National Diploma and 50 Higher National Diploma students from the Kano State in milk processing, livestock, crop management and extension, at Bayero University, Kano, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, as well as polytechnics and colleges of agriculture.

“This intervention is the first of its kind by any project in the state and is aimed at supporting students from low-come families, who want to pursue their education in agricultural extension and livestock development in view of its importance to food security and national development.”

Besides the scholarship, Ibrahim disclosed that the project has approved funds for the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and ICRISAT to provide technical assistance to and supervise the doctorate and master thesis of the beneficiaries.

He explained that the 115 beneficiaries were selected from 1,250 applicants, adding that the 100 Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students will get N970, 000 each for their two years of study, the Msc students will get N2, 050, 000 each while the doctorate students will get N2, 150, 000 each, for their two years of study respectively. The amount for each student covers tuition fees, upkeep, cost of study materials etc.

The Kano State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Jibrin Yusuf Rurum, tasked the beneficiaries to maintain a positive attitude by devotion to their studies and by paying attention to skills development instead of anticipating white collar jobs when they complete their studies.

“You should remember that you have responsibility to your communities and the society in general, so you should not become liabilities. You should study, not to wait for jobs but to be able to face the challenges of life,” he cautioned.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of KNARDA, Dr. Junaidu Yakubu Muhammad, spoke extensively on the achievements of the KSADP, urging beneficiaries of its scholarship programme to make good use of the opportunity in the overall interest of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Umar Musa thanked the Islamic Development Bank, the Lives and Livelihood Fund, and the government of Kano State for using the KSADP to sponsor their education, saying they are fully committed to justifying the investment.