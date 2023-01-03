Dasukigate: Okupe Heads to Appeal Court

The former Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party, LP, Dr Doyin Okupe, who was convicted over a breach of the Money Laundering Act, has gone to the Appeal Court to appeal his conviction.

In a press statement released by his Lawyer, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama SAN, he said the appeal was based on the orders of Dr Okupe, who was actually discharged by the court, because the Prosecution had failed to prove the charges of money laundering charges against him. The statement further reads further.

“While the Court had held that the Prosecution has failed to prove the charges of money laundering against Dr Okupe and acquitted him of the charges relating to same, the Court convicted him of the charges relating to the receipt of monies above the threshold permitted by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. The Court held that though he was a victim of circumstances, the law is trite and ignorance of same cannot be an excuse.

“The Court, in the exercise of its discretion pursuant to Section 311 of the ACJA and after receiving character evidence in favour of Dr Okupe pursuant to Section 310 of the ACJA, sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment (to run concurrently) or an option of the fine of N500,000 (consecutively) for each count. Dr Okupe has exercised the option of fine, and a warrant of release has been signed by the Judge accordingly. Dr Okupe is already enjoying his freedom.

“Following his conviction, Dr Okupe has instructed his counsel, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN to appeal the said conviction.”

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, found Okupe guilty of contravening Sections 16 (1) & (2) of the Money Laundering Act.

The Judge said Okupe was guilty of collecting cash payments in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act, without going through a financial institution.

According to her, the embattled former Labour Party Campaign DG was said to have received hundreds of millions in cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), while Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) was in office.

Justice Ojukwu, however, discharged Dr Okupe on counts 1-33, which bordered on money laundering and criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe alongside two companies, Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd in 2019 on a 59-count charge, bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.