Laborhack Launches Digital Marketplace For Construction Industry





Oluchi Chibuzor

LaborHack, a business-to-business technology firm, has developed solutions to tackle the challenges associated with finding skilled, trained and vetted workers for the construction industry in Nigeria.

The firm has partnered with accreditation agencies in the United Kingdom and the United States to test and certify local workers, thereby ensuring the company is able to provide a steady pipeline of workers that have both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills to deliver on the job according to global standards.

The Chief Executive Officer, LaborHack, Oare Ehiemua-Ochui, stated in Lagos this at the unveiling of a digital marketplace to connect the certified workers to large developers and local construction businesses.

The event brought together key stakeholders in the construction industry in Nigeria to discuss LaborHack’s certification programme, which qualifies and standardises workers through certifications such as the UK Engineering Construction Industry, Training Board (ECITB), UK City and Guilds and the American Welding Society.

Ehiemua-Ochui said: “We are very excited about LaborHack and believe it is very needed here in Nigeria. Finally, construction industry players have a proxy they can use to make better hiring decisions. This intervention aims to significantly reduce material, time and financial wastage from the use of substandard talent, which many companies have previously reported to be as high as 50 per cent of their profit margin.”