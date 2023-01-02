



In this report, Sunday Ehigiator did a retrospect on some of the major events that shaped the year 2022 in Nigeria

It was a very busy and eventful year for Nigeria as the year 2022 comes to a wrap. From politics to academics, economics, security, et al, it has been a tale of the good, bad, and ugly.

Zamfara Massacre

From January 4 to 6 2022, over 200 people were killed by bandits in Zamfara State, Nigeria. This was the deadliest terrorist attack in recent Nigerian history.

Kebbi Killings

Similarly, in mid-January 2022, a bandit gang killed over 50 people in Dankade, Kebbi State, Nigeria.

Kebbi, FCT, Enugu LG Elections

On February 5, 12, and 23, Kebbi State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Enugu state had their local government elections respectively.

Bandits Attack

On February 10, Bandits raided the village of Rogoji, Bakura, Zamfara State, killing five people and causing a mass exodus from the town. The bandits were requested to do so by a woman whose son was killed by vigilantes.

Also on the same day, armed robbers raid a bullion van in Ibadan, Oyo State, killing six people, including two policemen.

ASUU Strike

Arguably the first major event that shaped the year 2022, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on February 14, 2022, embarked on a warning strike, which later became indefinite, to press home its demands on the Federal Government (FG) to provide funds for the revitalisation of public universities to the tune of N1.1 trillion.

They also demanded the payment of earned academic allowances, the adoption of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) instead of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), payment of promotion arrears and the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, an offshoot of the FG agreement with ASUU in 2009.

Following several back-and-forth meetings with the FG, ASUU called off an eight-month-longan long strike on October 14, 2022, but this was not after the FG had introduced a no-work, no-pay policy and also registered a new university staff union known as the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), in a bid to break the influence ASUU.

Adulterated Fuel Imported into Nigeria

In February, the whole of Nigeria was filled with adulterated fuel imported into Nigeria. The government said it found methanol in the imported fuel at levels far higher than allowed.

This led to fuel scarcity in major cities of the country, and a 10-day shortage in national fuel reserve capacity.

The NNPC, which manages fuel imports through the government’s Direct-Sale-Direct-Purchase vendors, said that the fuel came from Antwerp in Belgium.

It listed the vendors responsible for importing the fuel as MRS, Oando, Duke Oil and Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium.

This development came after the federal government said it would carry out a major investigation to know the circumstances surrounding the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The NNPC boss said quality inspectors initially failed to detect the high level of methanol at the point of arrival in Nigeria because officials don’t usually check for methanol.

It said to prevent the distribution of the petrol; the company promptly ordered the separation of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

Kebbi Massacre

On March 8, 2022, bandit gangs carried out two mass shootings in Kebbi State, northwest Nigeria, killing over 80 people.

Imo LG Elections

Local elections in Imo State in Nigeria were held on March 12, 2022. Elections were held across the 27 local government areas and 305 INEC wards across the state to elect local Government Councils and Chairmen. All seats were won by the All Progressives Congress.

Abuja–Kaduna Train Attack

On March 28, 2022, at about 7:45 pm, bandits who arrived on motorbikes wielding firearms and other deadly weapons attacked an Abuja–Kaduna bound train in the Katari area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

Following the incident, 61 persons were kidnapped, eight people were killed and 26 others were reported to be injured from the approximately 970 passengers on board.

Commissioning of a New Airport Terminal in Lagos

On March 22, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned the newly built international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The facility was built on a landmass of approximately 56,000 square metres, with 66 check-in counters and can process 14 million passengers annually.

The new terminal is equipped with a censored conveyor belt, seven jet bridges, 10 ultra-modern cooling systems, heat extraction in the baggage hall, ample space for duty-free shops and banks, recreational areas for children, 22-room hotel for stop-overs among others.

Plateau State Massacre

On April 10, 2022, a gang of bandits killed more than 150 people in a series of attacks in about 10 communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Nigeria.

The attacks were linked to the ongoing Nigerian bandit conflict. About 70 people were also kidnapped in the attacks, and over 100 houses were burnt in one night.

It was gathered that the bandits, who rode into the Plateau communities in over 70 motorcycles, each carrying three persons fully armed with sophisticated weapons, opened fire indiscriminately on men only, and left women unhurt.

Imo Explosion

On April 22, over 60 persons were roasted to death after an explosion rocked an illegal crude oil refinery in Abaezi forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Initial outcry said it was a gas explosion, but the latest hints from the place said it could be an oil bunkering site. Footages from the place showed roasted bodies lining up along the path, showing that people were trying to escape.

The Lynching of Deborah Yakubu

On May 12, 2022, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student, was killed by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto, Nigeria, after being accused of blasphemy.

Deborah was accused of posting a blasphemous statement against the Islamic prophet Muhammad in a class WhatsApp group, criticizing the religion-related posts that Muslim classmates discussed in the study group she believed should have been reserved for academic purposes.

On May 12, 2022, Deborah was forcibly taken from the security room she was hidden in at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto. A cab had been waiting outside the school to escort her to safety at the police station.

A mob of fellow students stoned Deborah within the college premises before dumping tires on her and burning her body beyond recognition.

According to witnesses, security forces fired tear gas and warning shots but failed to disperse the mob. A student who had witnessed the lynching recounted that Deborah’s last words were “What do you hope to achieve with this?”, and that Christian students fled the premises during the lynching.

Outcry as Atiku Deletes Tweet

Following Deborah’s murder, a tweet via People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar verified page condemning the incident read, “There cannot be a justification for such a gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice; my condolences to her family and friends.”

After threats not to vote for Atiku in the coming elections by some Twitter users who appeared to be against Atiku’s tweet, the tweet was deleted, causing several outcries from other meaningful Nigerians.

A Twitter user, Dipo Awojide wrote, “Such a good tweet from Atiku Abubakar condemning the brutal murder of Deborah Yakubu. It’s embarrassing it was deleted, especially after his silence about the Pantami saga.”

Reacting to the backlash, Atiku later tweeted that the initial tweet was deleted because it was not authorized by him, as it does not bear his ‘AA’ signature.

According to him, “I asked the tweet to be deleted because I normally approve every tweet and since I did not approve the tweet, I asked them to delete it. If you read my subsequent statement on that murder, I condemned it.”

Port Harcourt Stampede

On May 28, 2022, 31 people were killed and seven others injured in a stampede in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, at a church event where free food was to be given out.

Church leaders from a local King’s Assembly Pentecostal Church have organised ‘Shop for free’ charity events since 2014, where attendees receive free food and gifts. The event would have been the fourth held by the church, which was usually hosted at the church building.

The 28 May 2022 event, due to an expectation of larger than normal crowds, was held at Port Harcourt Polo Club instead. Some attendees had begun gathering the night before to wait for the venue to open before venue security could get into place.

By early morning on May 28, thousands of people had gathered for the event, which was due to start at 9 am. Local police stated that people waiting in line grew frustrated at how long it was taking and tried to rush to the front, triggering the crash at around 6 am. Some reports state that a small gate was opened, which caused the crowd to surge forward.

Peter Obi Emerges as Labour Party Presidential Candidate

On May 31, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi emerged as the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

He emerged as the party’s choice at its ongoing national convention and presidential primary in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, on Monday, after other aspirants stepped down for him.

Days before joining his new party, the LP had received a boost as Mr Utomi-led National Consultative Front (NCFront), an umbrella body of the Third Force, in collaboration with Ayuba Wabba-led Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Quadri Olaleye-led Trade Union Congress (TUC) adopted the party for the 2023 presidential election.

This is also as Peter Obi’s emergence has shaped Nigeria’s political space, especially among youth who hope for a better country in Peter Obi’s candidacy.

EFCC Arrests AGF for Alleged N80 Billion Fraud

On October 16, Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, in connection with the diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

Idris, a native of Kano, was born on November 25, 1960, and was until his appointment in 2015 the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Owo Church Attack

On June 5, 2022, a mass shooting and bomb attack occurred at a Catholic church in the city of Owo in Ondo State, Nigeria. At least 40 people were killed, with the highest estimates being around 80.

The attack took place at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the Owo local government area and began at around 11:30 am, as worshippers inside the church were attending Mass and celebrating Pentecost.

A group of gunmen entered the church disguised as congregants, carrying bags that contained firearms. Another group took positions outside the church. Improvised explosive devices were detonated outside the church and both groups began firing on worshippers. Those outside the church shot directly into it while those disguised as congregants fired from inside, shooting a boy who was selling candy at the entrance and worshippers trying to reach two open sets of doors.

The main entrance was locked and the gunmen inside shot at anyone who moved. Passersby also were struck by bullets. Videos of the inside of the church showed bodies of victims lying in pools of blood across the floor. After the attack, the gunmen fled using a stolen Nissan Sunny.

Release of First Batch of Kaduna Abductees

Subsequently, on June 11, after 74 days in captivity, 11 out of the 61 persons kidnapped regained their freedom on health grounds to enable them to undergo urgent medical treatment.

Death of Nigerian Music Legend, Osayomore Joseph

On June 11, one of Nigeria’s music legends, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph passed on at age 69.

Osayomore Joseph was born on October 29, 1952, in Ugha village near Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He has a reputation as a freedom fighter and an activist musician with a long history of criticizing local and national political corruption through his music.

Second Batch of Kaduna Train Victims Released

Similarly, after 102 days on July 9, seven other victims were also released and handed over to the military to be reunited with their families. Also on Monday, July 25, 2022, three of the abductees were released; just two days after the terrorists holding them released a video of the abducted passengers and were seen being flogged by their abductors.

Ekiti and Osun State Gubernatorial Elections

The 2022 Ekiti State gubernatorial election took place on June 18, 2022, to elect the Governor of Ekiti State. Incumbent APC Governor Kayode Fayemi was term-limited and could not seek re-election to a third term.

Former Secretary to the State Government Abiodun Oyebanji won the office for the APC by a 30 per cent margin over first runner-up and SDP nominee, former Governor Olusegun Oni.

The election was noted by the solid logistical organisation and mainly peaceful voting but was marred by reports of vote buying.

Similarly, the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election took place on July 16, to elect the governor of Osun State. Incumbent All Progressives Congress Governor Gboyega Oyetola was eligible for re-election but lost by a 3.5 per cent margin to former Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Like the Ekiti election, the Osun state election was also noted by the solid logistical organisation and mainly peaceful voting but was marred by reports of vote buying.

Tobi Amusan Broke 16-year Commonwealth Games Record

On August 7, the World champion and record holder Tobi Amusan broke the Commonwealth Games record to set hers of 12.30s in the 100mh event at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Amusan, the Ogun State born upset the world of athletics to crest a second feat in the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old, who in the build-up to the final round had dominated her challengers, flawed Jamaican silver medalist Devynne Charlton on 12.58s and England’s bronze medalist Cindy Sember on 12.59s to ignite the ecstatic crowd.

Amusan had earlier broken the Commonwealth Games record of 12.65s set in 2006 by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hyltonalso with her 12.40s attained in the semi-final but it was rendered untenable by a 2.4m/s tailwind.

Despite the setback, the undeterred Ijebu Ode-born sprint hurdler finally broke the 16 years record with a 12.30s run.

Spectacularly, Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win gold at the African Championships, the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships in the same year.

22 Die in Lagos, Cross River Auto crash

On August 2, 22 persons were crushed to death, in two separate auto crashes in Lagos and Cross River states. While 16 persons lost their lives in the accident that occurred at Alaro city, Epe area of Lagos, the other six persons being conveyed by a Sienna Bus were crushed by a truck laden with cement in Cross River state.

More Releases of Kaduna Train Victims

On August 2, five more victims were released, including Prof Dr Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor from Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, UDUS, Sokoto, who was also shot by the terrorists.

Six-month after the kidnap incident, the remaining 23 victims finally regained their freedom. According to the report, the release was secured by a Presidential Committee reportedly set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to look into the abduction of victims.

In all of these releases, there were rumours that ransoms as high as N100 million were paid to terrorists. The rumours were all denied by the Federal Government.

IOCs Divest N20trn from Nigeria

In August 2022, several reports since 2021 revealed that some of the International Oil Companies (IOCs), were in the process of divesting assets worth over N20.8 trillion.

For instance, Shell plans to divest about $2.3bn in assets, Eni’s asset divestment is around $5bn and ExxonMobil would offload $15bn in assets.

More so, Rystad Energy, an international energy consulting firm, in its energy transition report, estimated that Total and ConocoPhillips would divest assets close to $27.5bn.

The five IOCs are major players who currently control over 45 per cent of Nigeria’s oil production assets.

Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 17-Year High as Food Prices Soar

On August 15, Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the country’s inflation rate in July went high by 20 per cent and stood at 19.64 per cent, the highest rate since September 2005.

It says the country’s inflation rate jumped to nearly 20 per cent in July, compared to last year, the highest in nearly two decades; this is just as Nigerians are struggling to keep up with rising prices for basic foods.

In a bid to address inflation, Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) has been tightening monetary policy by increasing interest rates from 11% in January to 14% in July.

In March, the World Bank estimated that about 4 out of 10 Nigerians live below the national poverty line.

Experts predict the inflation rate will increase further in the coming months and may put many more Nigerians on the brink of poverty.

CBN Loans to FG Hit N22 Trillion

The total FG’s borrowing from CBN rose from N20.61tn in July 2022 to N22.07tn in August 2022.

According to data from the CBN, the Federal Government borrowed a total of N4.61tn from the apex bank between January and August.

The N22.07 trillion owed to the apex bank by the Federal Government is not part of the country’s total public debt stock, which stood at N42.84tn as of June 2022, according to the Debt Management Office.

However, the CBN has said on its website that the Federal Government’s borrowing from it through the Ways and Means Advances could have adverse effects on the bank’s monetary policy to the detriment of domestic prices and exchange rates.

“The direct consequence of central banks’ financing of deficits are distortions or surges in the monetary base leading to an adverse effect on domestic prices and exchange rates i.e macroeconomic instability because of excess liquidity that has been injected into the economy,” it said.

Devastating Kogi Flood

In late September 2022, over 500 houses were submerged, while properties worth millions of naira were lost due to floods in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The Kogi State government revealed that the flood affected over 514 communities, displaced about 471,000 persons, destroyed 92 health facilities and killed no less than 24 persons.

The daily rise of water in Lokoja which caused the flooding of several parts of the town, including Adankolo, Gadumo and Ganaja communities, among others, forced helpless families out of their homes, while many were trapped in their residences and unable to vacate their flooded houses.

The devastation happened two weeks after the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) appealed to residents in the town and other communities in flood-prone areas to vacate such areas to higher plains following an earlier warning of impending flood by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Fulani Herdsmen Kills 14 Villagers in Benue State

On September 21, Gunmen identified to be some Fulani Herdsmen, attacked two communities in Nigeria’s north-central region, killing 14 people and injuring many others.

According to a top security official in the state, Paul Hemba the attackers stormed the communities in the Logo council area of Benue state at night, opening an “unprovoked” fire on residents.

Hemba said, the assailants shot 12 people to death in one community and then moved on to another where they killed two more villagers, Hemba said. He said 15 people were “seriously injured.”

He identified the attackers as “Fulani herdsmen,” a group of mostly young pastoralists from the Fulani tribe caught up in Nigeria’s conflict between host communities and herdsmen over limited access to water and land.

Ex-Nigerian Official gets Five Years for Pandemic Fraud in US

On September 26, a former Nigerian government official, Abidemi Rufai was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic relief benefits in the United States.

Rufai was wearing a $10,000 watch and a $35,000 gold chain when he was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York on his way to Nigeria in May 2021.

Rufai pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Washington, in May to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, and Judge Benjamin Settle issued the sentence on September 26. The judge also ordered Rufai to pay more than $600,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said the 45-year-old had a history of defrauding the U.S. government, including using stolen identities to file for emergency relief after hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

Presidential Candidates Signs Peace Accord

On September 29, Nigeria’s presidential candidates signed an accord to commit to a peaceful campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Aside from the candidate for the APC who was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, nearly all of the 18 candidates for president were around and signed the pact at an event in Abuja, the nation’s capital, where authorities also rolled out plans to ensure a hitch-free election.

Cooking Gas, Kerosene Prices Increase by Over 100%

As Nigerians continue to lament over escalating prices, the prices of cooking gas and kerosene maintained a steady rise, increasing by 101 per cent and 102.38 per cent respectively as against the prices in the previous year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Cooking Gas Price and Household Kerosene Price Watch, on September 20, said the average price of 5 kilograms of cooking gas increased from N4,397.68 in July to N4,456.56 in August.

According to the statistics agency, this shows that the August price experienced a 1.34 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis.

For Kerosene, the average retail price per litre of household kerosene (HHK) in August 2022 was N809.52, indicating an increase of 2.5 per cent compared to N789.75 recorded in July 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of the product rose by 102.38 per cent, from N400.01 in August 2021.

Remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna Train Hostages Released

On October 5, six months after they were kidnapped, the remaining 23 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train hostages were set free by Bandits.

According to the report, the release was secured by a Presidential Committee reportedly set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to look into the abduction of victims.

President Buhari Presents N20.5 Trillion 2023 Budget

On October 7, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the “2023 Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition” to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The president proposed N20.51 trillion for the year with an oil benchmark fixed at $70 per barrel. The lawmakers had fixed it at $73 per barrel in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), which they passed the same week.

Other parameters include; a daily oil production estimate of 1.69 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); an exchange rate of 435.57 Naira per US Dollar; projected GDP growth rate of 3.75 per cent and a 17.16 per cent inflation rate.

76 People Missing as Boat Capsizes in Anambra

On October 10, a boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in Anambra, southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, according to emergency officials.

Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in the Ogbaru council area of Anambra on Friday, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said.

“85 of them packed into a single boat and the weight overpowered the boat,” said Godwin Thickman, the regional head of the emergency management agency. He said the boat could not move freely because it ran into submerged trees and the roofs of houses.

“It capsized and only nine survived. The remaining 76 were yet to be found,” he said.

US Museums Returns Benin Bronzes Stolen in the 19th Century

On October 11, a bronze sculpture of a Benin king that had been in the collection of a Rhode Island museum for more than 70 years was among 31 culturally precious objects that were returned to the Nigerian government.

The Benin Bronzes including a piece called the “Head of a King” or “Oba” from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum were transferred to the Nigerian National Collections during a ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

The pieces that were stolen by the British in the late 19th century included 29 that the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents voted in June to return and one object from the National Gallery of Art, officials said.

Nigeria Dismisses Terrorism Charges against Nnamdi Kanu

On October 14, Charges against Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu accused of terrorism and instigating violence in the south were dismissed by the Nigerian Court of Appeal in Abuja where the government-filed charges against Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Kanu’s Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the charges were dismissed after a jury faulted the legality of the case against him. However, Kanu is yet to be released from custody.

The government says Kanu “was only discharged and not acquitted.” The spokesman for Nigeria’s minister of justice, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, said in a statement that the government would still pursue Kanu’s trial. “The appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited,” he said.

History as First Aircraft Lands in New Ekiti Airport

History was made on October 15, when the first aircraft touched down at the newly constructed Ekiti Cargo Airport along Ado-Ijan road, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The inaugural landing of the aircraft was witnessed by a jubilant crowd and other dignitaries, including Governor Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye; his deputy, Hakeem Jamiu and other top government officials.

The flight with registration number: NAF 930 belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) landed at the airport around 10:20 am with the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and officials of the ministry on board.

The outgoing governor, Fayemi, who described the airport as a dream come true for Ekiti State people, said the facility would boost the socio-economic growth and development of the state.

ASUU Ends 8-Month Strike

On October 14, after eight months of embarking on strike to press home their demands from the federal government, lecturers of public universities in the country suspended the action.

Recall that the union embarked on the strike on February 14, 2022, to press home its demands from the federal government.

Protesters Tear Gassed at EndSARS Anniversary

On October 20, Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos who were marking the second anniversary of demonstrations against police brutality that turned deadly.

Participants had attempted to gather at the city’s Lekki tollgate to draw attention to police brutality they allege remains rife despite promises of reform made in 2020, however, following a court verdict, they were forbidden from gathering at the tollgate and only permitted to walk through.

US Orders Diplomats’ Families to Leave Nigeria’s Capital

On October 28, the United State ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider travelling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.

The announcement came just two days after the department said it would allow nonessential personnel at the embassy in Abuja to depart voluntarily due to elevated security concerns. It did not provide details but the change suggested the U.S. has indications that an attack may be imminent.

“The department (has) ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks there,” it said in a revised travel advisory for Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 21.09% as Food Prices Rise

Nigeria’s inflation rate jumped from 20.77 per cent in September 2022 to 21.09 per cent in October 2022 as the country battles with soaring food prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for October, noting that food inflation was 23.72 per cent in October 2022, from 23.34 per cent in September 2022.

According to the Bureau, the rising inflation rate was caused by importation costs, high energy costs, and surging food prices among others.

Davido Loses Son

On November 1, the 3-year-old son of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido died at his home, after apparently drowning in their pool, according to police sources.

The singer was not at the home at the time of Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death on the night of November 1. The child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, was also away, according to Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin.

Nigerian Navy Detains Foreign Ship with 27 Crew for Oil Theft

On November 16, Nigeria’s Navy seized a foreign ship and detained 27 foreigners who were charged with operating illegally on Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance.

The foreigners were held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, according to Nigerian Navy spokesman, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.

Some of the foreigners were arraigned after being charged with an “attempt to deal in export (of) crude oil without license or authorization.” They included 16 Indians and nationals from five other countries including Sri Lanka and Poland, Ayo-Vaughan said.

Foreigners accused of illegally operating in Nigeria’s maritime territory have been arrested in the past and analysts say they often work in connivance with residents.

Nigeria loses an estimated 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day to chronic theft and pipeline vandalism, according to experts. Security forces have in recent months intensified a clampdown on culprits and the intelligence required to uncover their activities “is being sustained,” said Ayo-Vaughan.