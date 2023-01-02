CAN: Nigeria Likely to Experience Divine Turnaround in 2023

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says despite challenges, the new year will likely be the year of divine turnaround in the fortunes of the country.

In his new year message to Nigerians, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians not to misuse the opportunity offered by the next election to choose leaders with focus and compassion.



He said: “Amid these challenges, 2023 is a year of golden opportunities for us a people. I pray that Nigerians will not miss or misuse the opportunity to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead our country to greatness.”



He appealed to security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety and security, including ensuring the conduct of peaceful general elections in 2023.

He assured that CAN would continue to collaborate with the government, civil societies and development partners to build a peaceful and prosperous country.



“We remain non-partisan and will not interfere in the duties of government agencies, but will always promote and support good governance at all levels. However, CAN will continue to raise prophetic voice when and where necessary,” stated Okoh.

He added, “Finally, we urge the government to do more to stop the downward trend of our economy by checking the sources of leakages and wastage of our national resources in 2023.”



Okoh lamented that the out gone year 2022 was one filled with anxiety and apprehension as a result of the seeming unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria, but across the world.

He told religious leaders that there would be life after the 2023 elections, “therefore, our speeches and conduct should focus on encouraging our people to build a Nigeria where equity, justice and fairness will reign supreme while we look forward to having a better Nigeria, let us continue praying that the Lord will strengthen our present political leaders to oversee the elections and a successful transition to a new administration in 2023.”