2023: House Member Gets Diaspora Support for Reelection to Represent Ovia Federal Constituency

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A group, Ovia Community in Rome, Italy, has called for the support of all constituent members in Ovia federal constituency of Edo State to unite and support the reelection of Mr. Dennis Idahosa, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The support was contained in a statement issued by its President, Elder Austin Osa-Adodo, which was made available to journalists in Benin-city, Edo State yesterday.

According to the statement, the group arrived at the decision to support the representative of the Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly during the Igue Edohia celebration organised by Ovia Community in Rome.

Osa-Adodo noted that Ovia never had it in terms of developmental impact both at the state and federal levels until the emergence of Idahosa as a member of House of Representatives.

He stated that the lawmaker’s positive

impacts are noticeable across the 33 wards that make up the federal constituency.

The group leader said: “It is for this reason we are calling on our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters back home to support Idahosa by ensuring that they mobilise totally for him to win the election scheduled for February 25.

“The need to support him to win is for him to continue with the positive development he has attracted to Ovia in the past three years plus.

“We are happy with him (Idahosa) and what he is doing in Ovia federal constituency, and it is good we allow him to continue this wonderful job.

“We are not being spur with anything but the developmental strides of the lawmaker that have opened all our eyes that Ovia had been denied of good governance in the past by those given mandate to represent the people.

“We know most of us won’t be in Nigeria to cast our votes but we are capable of influencing votes from here in Rome.”