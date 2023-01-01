Over 2.1m PVCs Uncollected in Lagos, Abuja, Says INEC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that a total of 1,693,963 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in Lagos State as at December 29, 2022.



A document by the commission categorised the uncollected PVCs into 916,961 old cards and 777,002 new cards.

According to the document, Lagos had received 7,510,491 PVCs from INEC headquarters, comprised of 6,570,291 old cards and 940,200 new cards.



It added that out of cards received by the state, 5,816,528 PVCs (5,653,330 old and 163,198 new cards) had so far be collected as at 29 December 2022.

Meanwhile, 460,643 PVCs were uncollected in 11 years in the Federal Capital Territory.

This is contained in a one-page report on ‘total PVC received and collected as at December 24, 2022’ from the electoral operations department, FCT INEC office yesterday in Abuja.



The commission had fixed 22 January 2023 as the deadline for collection of the PVCs by registrants ahead of the 2023 general election.

The document showed that uncollected old PVCs from 2011-2019 stood at 230,007 while that of 2021-2022 was 230,636.

According to the document, a total 305,960 PVCs were received from the commission’s Headquarters in 2021-2022 out of which 75,324 were collected and 230,636 were uncollected.



The breakdown of PVCs collected in 2021-2022 in the six area councils includes Abaji 3,964; Bwari 15,554; Gwagwalada 12,367; Kuje 10,124; Kwali 5,623; and Abuja Municipal (AMAC) 27,692.



The document also showed that AMAC recorded the highest number of uncollected PVCs in 2021-2022 at 143,832, followed by Bwari at 50,935; Gwagwalada at 20,002; Kuje at 8,305; Abaji at 3,849; and Kwali 3,713 respectively.

Also, a total of 1,229,894 PVCs were received from the Headquarters from 2011-2019 with 999,887 PVCs were collected while 230,007 were uncollected.