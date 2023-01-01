Lagos Standstill as the Ashirus Celebrate Wedding Anniversary and Bimbo’s Birthday

It is that time of the year for the most powerful of Nigerians to throw parties to commemorate their achievements for the year. For households like that of Bimbo Ashiru and his wife, Kemi, who do this every year, this year’s Christmas party was particularly spectacular. More so and in keeping with their tradition, the party doubled as a celebration of Ashiru’s new age. Thus, it was a blast, true and long-lasting.

When you are someone as powerful and influential as the Chairman of the prestigious Oodua Group, there is a way you carry yourself that demonstrates your power and glory. For Ashiru, the ascension to Oodua Group Chairman status has done little to douse his sanguine spirit. During this year’s edition of his Christmas party slash December 26 birthday, Ashiru was as bubbly as he has always been, bringing his wife and friends along for the party ride.

For the Ashirus, December 26 is always a day of celebration. One, they use the date to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Secondly, it is the birthday of the man of the household, Ashiru. So, Kemi always makes sure to host their closest pals and associates in their Ikoyi home, enjoining them to close the year together.

For the 2022 edition, the Ashiru couple hosted individuals like Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Olusegun Osoba and his wife, Tayo Ayeni, Taiwo Afolabi, and several other popularly acknowledged bigwigs in the political and corporate worlds.

This year was especially special because it is the first since Ashiru was appointed the Chairman of the Oodua Group. Nevertheless, it is awesome to see that his new status does not influence him to change what is considered one of the most invigorating things about himself—his loyalty to family values, friends, and household traditions.