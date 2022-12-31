  • Saturday, 31st December, 2022

Precious Okoye Wins Miss Africa 2022 Beauty Pageant

Tosin Clegg

Representing Nigeria at Miss Africa Calabar 2022, held in Cross River State, beauty queen, Precious Okoye emerged victorious amidst more than 20 contestants across Africa.

The event which was held on December 27, 2022 had dignitaries across Africa and beyond who were on ground to witness the emergence and crowning of the new beauty queen.

Precious took the crown as new Miss Africa ahead of Poelano Mothisi from Lesotho who emerged 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up, Tina Haimbala from Namibia.

In her remarks, Precious expressed overwhelming gratitude to everyone, her family, supporters, fellow contestants and organizers of the Miss Africa beauty pageant for playing a vital role in making her dreams come true.

Precious’s victory at Miss Africa, Calabar makes her the first Nigerian girl to wear the crown.

