 Police Arrest 200 Suspects in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Police Command has arrested about 200 suspects for alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and other nefarious offences.

Parading some of the suspects yesterday at the Command headquarters on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Okon Effiong, said they were arrested within a space three months of his resumption in office.

CP Effiong recalled that at his median briefing, he promised to ensure a peaceful Rivers State, free of all forms of criminality, just as he warned the suspected criminals to steer clear of the state.

As part of his achievements so far as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Effiong said 22 suspected kidnappers, 27 armed robbery suspects were arrested while 11 kidnapped suspects were rescued.

The state police boss said, “Within this period of three months between October 5 and December 30, we have arrested 22 suspected kidnappers, we arrested 27 armed robbery suspects, we have recovered 21 arms, 136 ammunition, 30 live cartridges, 11 live magazine and eight vehicles.

“We rescued 11 kidnapped victims, raided 15 criminal hideouts and arrested 145 persons during the raid, four illegal refining sites discovered and destroyed, 18 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers neutralised during gun battle and 3 police officers were killed and one injured and still in the hospital.”

Assuring the safety of Rivers residents during and after the New Year celebration, CP Effiong warned “Those who are planning to commit last hour crime before the New Year, should steer clear of Rivers State. There is lockdown against criminality in this state.”

“On December 22 2022, Operatives of Intelligence and Surveillance centre on routine patrol at Eligbam Orazi were the DA Blink CCTV Camera 4G installed by Rivers State Government was vandalised and stolen by one Ifeanyi John ‘m’ aged 22 years old, David Thompson ‘m’ aged 22 years old and exhibit recovery from them, efforts on top gear to arrest other fleeing suspects while investigation ongoing.

“On November 24, 2022, some hoodlums that kidnapped one Mr. Seni Awosika MD of KIPES Group Gas and Oil Company and the Project Manager at Rumuokoro Flyover Port Harcourt. That kidnap claimed the lives of three Mobile Police Officers. Operatives of the Command swung into action and arrested trailing the hoodlums.

“On December 1, 2022, one of the suspected kidnappers was arrested in Port Harcourt as investigation continued.

“On December 3, 2022 some of the kidnappers left their camp to negotiate the payment and exchange of United State Dollars collected as ransom to Naira. The Police Operatives C4i Intelligence Unit traced them to Edepie Junction in Yenagoa Bayelsa State. In the gun battle that ensued, the leader of the Police team was shot on the leg. Two of the kidnappers were neutralised. The sum of One Thousand Seven Hundred US Dollars was recovered from the hoodlums. Subsequently, further investigation led to the arrest of two other members of the eight man gang,” the police added.