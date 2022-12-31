Firm Tasked on Work Place Well-being to Enhance Productivity 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Organisations have been urged to prioritise well-being of employees in workplace to drive growth and productivity.

Hence, they are advised to promote best sustainable practices in line with global expectations and adhere to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, of good health and well-being.

Experts who spoke at a webinar organised by Telecommunication and Technology Working Group (TTSWG), in collaboration with key partners, also emphasized innovation and thought leadership at workplace.

They urged good working conditions built on occupational health and safety principles so as to promote business growth through the retention of talent.

Themed, “Well-being as a Hallmark of Sustainability in the Technology Sector,” the webinar educated participants on how employers and employees in the Telecom and Technology industries can achieve a healthy and effective workforce.

It identified that occupational pressures can lead to a build-up of physical or mental ill-health which in the long-term, may result in loss of time, productivity, and even company credibility.

Speaking during a panel session, Chief Executive Officer of Hybrid Group Limited and HSE expert, Dapo Omolade advocated for a system that will prolong worker’s life long after service.

On his part, Head of Corporate and Consumer Services at NEBOSH, Ian Cooke also admonished employees to play their part towards their well-being at work.

He said, “Give room for leaders in your organisation to consistently practice principles that promote workplace wellbeing.”

Senior Marketing Manager at Amazon, Ngozi Ngonadi-Nkwoji pointed out the gains of making work environment conducive and well for employees.

She said, “I hope that tech companies realise that reshuffling workers means spending more money. So, they need to create a relaxed work environment”.