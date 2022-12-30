Kwara PDP Deputy Guber Candidate Felicitates Ex-Gov Ahmed at 59

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections, Hon. Gbenga Peter Makanjuola, has described the former state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, as a pride to the state, a brilliant and innovative leader who epitomises courage, stability, loyalty and humility.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by Makanjuola to mark the 59th birthday of the former governor stated that the Ahmed has remained a leader that worth emulation as part of effort to move the state forward

The two terms former lawmaker in the National Assembly said: “Former Governor Ahmed’s administration has set a pace in the transformation of the state for others to emulate in view of laudable programmes implemented during his tenure in office.”

He said: “Alhaji Ahmed’s achievements remain a bright legacy, and his leadership of the state between 2011 and 2019 is a clear demonstration that a man equipped with ideas that can improve the state and country’s development in the nearest future.”

Makanjuola said Kwara State and Nigeria would continue to benefit from his manifold wealth of experience.

According to him, “I felicitate a unique leader, brother and an illustrious son of Igbomina land on the occasion of your birthday anniversary.

“You are a courageous, humble, loyal and brilliant leader with innovative ideas that politicians in the country can draw from your knowledge and experience as a commissioner for eight years and two term governor of our dear state.

“While ageing is worth celebrating, the positive impacts you’ve been able to make on the lives of the people remains the real celebration of today.

“I heartily join your family, friends, associates and other well-wishers across the country and in the Diaspora to congratulate you on this birthday anniversary.

“I pray that you celebrate more years in good health, abundance of blessings and prosperity in your future endeavours.”