Bolanle Raheem: NBA Seeks N5bn Compensation for Slain Lawyer’s Family

*To partner Lagos AG during trial, Adegboruwa reveals

*There’ll be no cover-up in investigation, prosecution, Sanwo-Olu reiterates

Segun James and Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it would be seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the federal government, the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

Precisely, the NBA in a statement issued by Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, disclosed that in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop, Superintendent, Drambi Vandi, it would also be seeking for N5 billion compensation for the family of the deceased.

Also yesterday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed that there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of the late lawyer who was killed on Christmas Day by a police officer.



Besides, the NBA stated that it would partner with the Ministry of Justice during the trial of the killer cop.

The late Raheem was shot in the Ajah area of Lagos inside her car while she was returning from an outing with her family

The statement by the NBA read: “The Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch, is to monitor the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, the policeman that shot and killed Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on December 25, 2022.



“The association will also press for monetary compensation for the family of the deceased by the relevant government agencies.

“Nigerians woke up to the shock of the death of Mrs Raheem who was shot in the Ajah area of Lagos inside her car on her way back from an outing with her family. The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch to which Mrs. Raheem belongs, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwana, contacted Mr. Adegboruwa to lead the team of lawyers for the NBA that will monitor the trial of the killer cop.”



It added: “The NBA Lagos in conjunction with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased.

“In this regard, the NBA will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial. Mr. Adegboruwa has in turn obtained relevant briefing from the Hon Attorney-General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.

“The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government and indeed the Ngieria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee. The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than five billion naira in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop.”



The statement urged Sanwo-Olu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to the family of Mrs. Raheem immediately since it is an established fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.

Adegboruwa also called for the immediate implementation of the EndSARS Judicial Panel Report in which far-reaching recommendations were made in relation to psychological orientation for all police officers in the handling and use of weapons; training for police officers on basic human rights observance and enforcement and improving the welfare of all police officers in terms of their take home pay, conditions of service, their places of work and residences in order to make them more conducive among others.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has said there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of the late lawyer.

He said the outcome of investigations of the case would be very important to the government and people of Lagos State, stressing that the people deserved to know the process leading to justice for the victim.



Sanwo-Olu stated this yesterday, during his visit to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali at the Police headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “We have come here this morning first to extend season greetings to the Inspector-General of Police and also to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation of Lagos State, especially the very recent unfortunate incident of the death of a lady, Mrs. Omotola Raheem by a bullet of a Police officer and also an earlier incident that occurred weeks before then.



“We really need to get a sense of security architecture in the state and what we need to do. First is to condemn the very unfortunate incident, to express the grief of the government and the people of Lagos State, and to say how very unfortunate at this period in our time to have incidents like this.

“But beyond that is really how do we ensure that incidents like this are reduced to the barest minimum and what can government do that we are not currently doing that we can do to help the Nigerian Police, the Lagos State Police Command and how do we ensure that we have better collaboration because we did not have any other police force.



“For me as the governor of the state, I think it is important and it is that serious for us to come here and get a sense of how soon we can get to charge this officer to court. And we have gotten a very positive response and engagement from the Inspector General of Police himself.”

Speaking further on the importance of his meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Sanwo-Olu was quoted in a statement to have said his government would continually work with the Nigeria Police in providing additional equipment like body cameras and a joint advocacy programme to enhance and improve public and police communication.



“We are indeed hoping that this meeting will be very useful. There are a lot of things we are taking back. We have called the Commissioner of Police even while we were here and he has also briefed us as to what they are doing in Lagos.

“Essentially, it is to continue to work with the Police, the things that we can do around providing some additional equipment that you can use; things around body cameras, and ensuring that we can jointly have an advocacy programme that can enhance and improve public and police communication.

“What are the roles of engagement, who needs to do what so that we can have a better community and community policing and a better citizens-police engagement.



“We need to ensure that nothing is left undone, no cover-up of any sort in this particular case and that the full arm of the law is put in place to ensure that the officer is apprehended and has his day in court.

“It is one of our responsibilities coming here to get a sense of the additional level of support from the Inspector General of Police with his men in Lagos and other parts of the country,” he said.

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, assured Sanwo-Olu that there would not be any cover-up in handling the case of the deceased lawyer and the culprit.



“Governor Sanwo-Olu is here to find out about how far we have gone in terms of investigating the incident that happened in Lagos on Christmas Day. I can assure him that this incident will be investigated.

“The Attorney-General of Lagos State will intervene in the case for him to take over the prosecution from the Police.

“I can assure you that there is no going to be any hanky-panky on the issue. We are also saddened about the incident. I want to again extend my condolences to the family of the late Bolanle Raheem, the husband, and the entire family.



“I also wish to extend my condolence to the government and the people of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“We will continue to improve on how our officers will engage in the use of a firearm. At the same time, we also want to appeal to Nigerians to be responsible. They should help the Police by way of supervision and making their work easy. I want to assure the members of the public that their case will be dealt with,” he assured.