Bola Tinubu Support Group Organises Medical Outreach in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

About 10,000 people from the seven Local Government Areas in the northern part of Bauchi State are to benefit from a 3-day free medical outreach sponsored by the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Support Group known as ‘Jigi-Jagaban’.

The free medical outreach is holding at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare, targeting not fewer than 10,000 sick people who would be tested and treated for various ailments in the move to bring quality healthcare service closer to the people under the JigiJagaban Brighter Future project.



The coordinator of the outreach, Mr. Ayo Adegbite explained that the outreach which would be held across the country was aimed at ensuring that people at the grassroots who cannot access quality healthcare service got it freely.



He also said: “The only qualification to access the free service is being a Nigerian, we are not giving it to only APC people, nobody is asked to provide APC membership card to be attended to, it is free for all the people of this area.”

Adegbite added that, “What you are seeing here is a demonstration of what will be done under an APC Bola Tinubu led federal government after the 2023 General elections which we believe the APC candidate will win by the grace of God.”



He further said that the people sponsoring the free medical outreach are prime supporters of the APC Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket and have earmarked millions of naira for the success of the project across the country.

According to him, the project has been going on in Lagos State for many years but has now been expanded in order to make it accessible to many Nigerians whose meagre resources cannot provide quality medical services to them.



He said, “So far, 500 eye glasses have been given out to people, our target is 1000 people. For general medical examination and treatment, the target is 10000 and I assure you that we will meet the target before the end of the outreach on Thursday.”

He also said pregnant women would be supported with birth delivery kit that contains maternity pad, baby blanket, lap sponge, cotton pads and other items needed during delivery.



Adegbite then called on the beneficiaries to get their PVCs in order to be able to vote for the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the 2023 General elections.

Also speaking with newsmen, the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Bauchi, Dr. Abubakar Katagum, said the hospital has the capability to take up to 2000 patients at a time



He said they had prepared for the exercise, adding that it was for the less privileged who could not afford to pay for their own personal surgeries.

“We are targeting like 100 for the cataract surgery and 80 had been successfully done and over 3000 for the general outpatient consultations,” he said.

The CMD who said they would also be attending to other ailments like diabetes, hypertension, lauded the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Support Group, for the initiative and collaboration.

He added, “If wealthy people and non-governmental organisations would be coming to give us assistance just like this, I think it would be a very good development.”