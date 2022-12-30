Bimbo Martins-Ogbonna Died of Domestic Violence, Says Family Lawyer

Wale Igbintade

Following the sudden death of Mrs. Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna, who died recently in a fire incident, the family has alleged that their late daughter suffered severe domestic violence and abuse in the hands of her husband, Mr. Ikecukwu Daryl Ogbonna, before her untimely death.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the family through its lawyer, Mr. Odiana Eriata, said that the issue of domestic violence ought to have been properly investigated and appropriate charge should be preferred against the culprit.

He said: “We want to put on record that the late Mrs. Abimbola Matins- Ogbonna suffered series of domestic abuse and violence in the hands of the husband, and unlike other victims of domestic violence, she took steps to report the matter to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), and a lawyer was assigned to file a process restraining the husband from further abuse of the deceased.

“Also a psychologist was assigned to her, and a referral letter was made to the Divisional Police in Ajah to investigate the crime. But the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in Ajah could not do anything because her husband, Ikechukwu Ogbonna has the backing of a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police.”

He stated that if the deceased actually set herself ablaze, what was the husband doing, aside videoing his wife robbing herself with kerosene and setting herself ablaze.

According to him, the family would like to know the proactive steps or efforts taken by various government agencies, and why the police found it difficult to carry out their duty to ensure that the unfortunate incident did not happen.

He called on the Lagos State Government and the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP to review the case of late Mrs. Abimbola Martins Ogbonna and ensure that proper charge is preferred against anyone found culpable in the circumstances leading to her death.

He stated that somebody could not die in such circumstances, and the police hurriedly arraigned the culprit for negligence in the face of domestic violence.

The deceased family also urged the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the entire Police formation to resist the temptation of being used by Ikechukwu Ogbonna and his godfather (retired AIG who was a former Commissioner Of Police in Lagos State) to harass, intimidate, humiliate and further arrest or detain the deceased Mother; Mrs. Ebelle Comfort Martins, and allow justice to prevail.

He said: “The issue is what proactive measure was taking by these government agencies before the avoidable incident took place? Why was it difficult for the police to arrest and interrogate Ikechukwu Ogbonna except because he has certain retired AIG and former COP of Lagos State as his godfather. Why did the DPO at the Divisional Police at Ajah Lagos unable to attend to the referral letter from the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency as at the 6th day of September, 2022?

“The deceased family has it on record that late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna has suffered series of domestic abuse and violence meted their daughter, Late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna by the husband Ikechukwu Ogbonna before her death on the 15th day of October 2022.

“That Ikechukwu Ogbonna has been abusing Late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna and her children during the subsistence of the marriage and before Late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna’s death to the extent of inflicting injury on her nose, face and other parts of her body.

“That at some point the mother of the deceased requested for her daughter should bring the children to the house, and the case was reported to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and the case was referred to the Divisional Police Station at Ajah and the Late Abimbola was also referred to the agencies in house psychologist.

“That late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna was also assigned a lawyer by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to file for a restraining order against Ikechukwu Ogbonna and to protect her from further abuse and Mr. Zaharadeen Kudodo.

“That Late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna later called her mom after three days that nothing was being done in her case at the Divisional Police Station, Ajah.

The Mother, Mrs. Ebelle Comfort Martins, had to follow her to the Police Station and they met the IPO (Investigating Police Officer) who took them to the DPO.

“That after meeting the DPO, they were asked to go back to the IPO who called the Ikechukwu Ogbonna but he refused to pick his calls. The IPO later called the Mopol (Mr. Lawal) attached to Ikechukwu Ogbonna and request that the phone be handed over to Ikechukwu.

“That Ikechukwu Ogbonna spoke to the IPO on phone so rudely and told him to tell the DPO to come and arrest him personally in his house. After which he texted late Mrs. Abimbola Ogbonna to repeat what he told the IPO in charge of the case.

“That the frustrated IPO advised them to make a report at Zone 2 Onikan, Lagos which they went immediately and they were ask to write a petition to the Assistant Inspector General office, Zone 2 Onikan Lagos, which the mother wrote and the petition was approved.