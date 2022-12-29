  • Thursday, 29th December, 2022

US Commits $5m in Additional Assistance for Flood Response Efforts

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Ugo Aliogo

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $5 million as additional humanitarian assistance to support people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria.

A statement by the US Consulate said the announcement builds on USAID’s initial support of $1 million in life-saving aid provided following the devastating floods.

The statement also noted that the unusually heavy rainfall and resulting flooding in mid-August affected more than 4.4 million people across the country.

It stated that the floods displaced at least 2.4 million people, destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, and damaged more than 1.6 million acres of farmland. More than 660 people lost their lives.

“With this new funding, USAID partners will reach more than 225,000 people in seven highly affected states with critical aid, including emergency shelter, water and sanitation to protect against water borne diseases, hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices, multipurpose cash for families to purchase what they need to recover, and other complementary assistance to promote economic recovery in communities impacted by the devastating floods,” it added.

Commenting on the intervention, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, said: “The United States will continue standing with the people of Nigeria during this extremely difficult time and maintains a long history of providing humanitarian assistance across the country.”

The statement added that in fiscal year 2022 alone, the United States provided more than $406 million in lifesaving, multi-sector assistance to people most affected by conflict and food insecurity.

