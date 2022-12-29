Ahbidi Foundation Donates Physiotherapy Equipment to Modupe Cole Memorial







With a passion for reaching out to the vulnerable children who have been neglected, marginalised and institutionalised in our community because of their disabilities, Ahbidi Foundation took the bold step to impact the lives of some of the students of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School, Akoka, Yaba who are challenged with physiotherapy needs.



With conditions ranging from Cerebral Palsy, Carpal Tunnel syndrome, Autism and other physiotherapy concerns the foundation donated several equipments which are pivotal and essential in helping these children have better quality of life.

Speaking at the presentation Ceremony, Abiola Labaru, the Executive Assistant of the founder shared that, ”This course began about three years ago after my CEO, Mr Ope Awolesi visited the foundation and had an encounter with a child here.

“That encounter was like a seed that was sown which is now what you’re seeing here today. In fact, the Foundation is based on the encounter we had with that child about three or four years ago.”



This project is centered on the foundation’s vision in line with SDG 3 which is to give children with disabilities a better opportunity to survive in a healthy mind by helping them to recognize their abilities more than they see their disabilities and learn together in high-quality, inclusive environments.



Some of the medical staff and management of Modupe Cole Memorial were at the presentation as well as some of the children with the needs. The equipments would be deployed in earnest to further boost their will to recovery as they are guided through by the physiotherapists.