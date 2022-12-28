Cleric Urges Tinubu to Let His Govt Reflect National Unity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



An-Abuja based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Idris has urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to unite the country if elected president in next year’s election.

Idris, while reacting to the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja, said, “Tinubu must not repeat the mistake of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is elected in 2023. Nigeria is currently divided along religious and ethnic lines. His administration should reflect national unity through his appointments and body language.”

He urged the candidate of the APC to do everything within his power to make sure that he calmed perceived frayed nerves across the country to a calm spirit, where the citizens would be harmonious among themselves so that there would be an easy coexistence when elected.

“Nigerians want to see a united country in 2023, where a Yoruba man would be president, Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri as his vice and an Igbo man as the Senate President and so on.

“We are praying for a Nigeria where an Ijaw or an Efik person would be competent enough to be the National Security Adviser. Tinubu should do everything within him to avoid lopsided appointments to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

“The pride of Nigeria is in its diversity and the new Nigeria must be one in which leaders employ the things that bind us together. There can be no greatness for Nigeria if every citizen of the country cannot feel at home whether they are in Kano, Ibadan, Calabar or Owerri. The onus to ensure that we have a country where every single Nigerian can proudly call home lies in the hands of our youth,” he added.