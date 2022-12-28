Buhari Condemns Police Killing of Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos

•Assures family of justice

•Directs police authorities to take immediate steps against culprits

•Sanwo-Olu’s delegation visits deceased family

•NHRC insists officers bearing arms must be mentally balanced

•Stop killing innocent Nigerians, LERSA tells police

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos



President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot in Lagos by policemen on Christmas Day

Buhari said on Monday night that he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing. He directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits, who were already held in detention.

Buhari, according to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the incident as a stark reminder of the recurring mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police, to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” the president said.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reinforced his stance on justice for the family of the deceased, as he sent a delegation yesterday to console the family at their home in Ajah.

“We have the permission of Mr. Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter,” Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, told the family of the shot lawyer. Onigbanjo added, “The matter will be charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

According to a statement, Special Adviser Tubosun Alake said the governor urged the family to take heart. He prayed that the Almighty would console the family.

The husband of the late Bolanle, Mr. Gbenga Raheem, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his empathy.

In the delegation also were Head of Service Muri Okunola, who signed the condolence register on behalf of the state government; Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Mrs. Bolaji Dada; and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso

Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chief Tony Ojukwu, condemned Raheem’s killing, insisting that the Nigeria Police must ensure officers bearing arms are mentally balanced and respect the rules of engagement.

Ojukwu, who was reacting to the death of the lawyer, said the incident was regrettable. He said the killer cop had fallen short of standard operating procedure and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police.

He recalled that the commission went around the country to train police officers on human rights best practices and how to mainstream human rights in law enforcement operations, “yet we are still recording sad incidents of extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the police officers.”

Ojukwu, while commending the police high command for taking necessary action to arrest and put the errant officer in custody, said the commission would continue to monitor the process of investigation and prosecution of the officer to ensure that justice was adequately served.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased as well as the NBA. He regretted that Raheem’s death came as a shock to the commission, adding that there must be a permanent solution to check this form of avoidable killings by the police.

The NHRC head regretted that the commission had recorded several incidents of extrajudicial killings by the police and vowed to do all within its powers to ensure that the cases were not swept under the carpet.

In a related development, the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella association of estates and residents in the Lekki- Epe corridor of Lagos State, called for immediate action to stop the killing of its members and other Nigerians by policemen

LERSA, in a statement by its president, James Emadoye, described Raheem’s killing as “distressing” and “one of too many incidents within a very short period”.

Emadoye recalled that just a few weeks ago, there was a protest against the killing of a promising young man in Sangotedo area that almost went out of control.

According to the LERSA president, the association does not think that protests would produce required results and has therefore, started engaging with the relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to, “what has become a major threat to the communities in the corridor and the whole country.”

Emadoye stated, “I, in company of some of members of our exco, had a meeting the same morning of the incident with the Area J Police Commander. I can assure you that the authorities themselves are disturbed over this.

“A harmless pregnant mother with four children in a vehicle killed for nothing. We must strategise and see how to do other things that will stop this sort of incidence.”

One of the measures LERSA was strongly proposing, Emadoye revealed, was the involvement of the community in checking the mental health of weapons-bearing security officers.

He said, “The association will establish immediate contact with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police on this challenge. Our thoughts go to the husband and children of the deceased this season. May God comfort them and grant them the fortitude to carry on.”

He added that LERSA would ensure that justice was done for the family of the deceased and see that her death brought an end to such waste of human lives in the country.

Emadoye stated, “We are happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner of Police are already involved and we are pleading that action does not only end with the prosecution of the murderers of Mrs. Raheem and possible compensation for her family, but also includes clear, measurable and sustainable actions and measures that will bring an end to sad occurrences like this. This is the only way the community can hope to eventually recover from this black Christmas.”