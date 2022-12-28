  • Wednesday, 28th December, 2022

Buhari Commiserates with Ghali Na’Abba over Mother’s Demise

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

•Mourns longest serving Warri chief, S S Rone

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Rabi Umar Na’Abba.

According to a statement issued yesterday, by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the deceased was a sibling of the former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the Third Republic, late Bashir Usman Tofa, a political associate of the president.

In the condolence message, Buhari, described the death of a mother as a painful experience and prayed to Allah to console the former speaker and the larger Na’Abba family.

In another condolence message, Buhari condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief.

The president, according to a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs.

Buhari commended the life of service lived by Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works are preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the president said, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

Buhari wished the departed eternal rest, and comfort for those mourning him.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.